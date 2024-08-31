The Utah HC just added a veteran defenseman to the team on Saturday. They recently signed defenseman Robert Bortuzzo to a one-year, two-way contract, according to NHL Athletic reporter, Chris Johnston. The 35-year-old spent the 2023 season with the St. Louis Blues and then the New York Islanders. Bortuzzo only played in four games with the Blues before being traded in December to the Islanders. He played in 23 games with New York to finish the season. They finished the campaign with a 39-27-16 record before losing in the first round to the Carolina Hurricanes. Bortuzzo played in all five Stanley Cup Playoff games with the Islanders.

Bortuzzo has 74 points (20 goals, 54 assists), and a plus-39 rating in his career with the Islanders, the Blues and the Pittsburgh Penguins. Although the points don't look mesmerizing, Bortuzzo isn't one to stuff the stat sheet. He always been a player known for his physicality and strong leadership. That leadership came on display during the Blues' 2019 Stanley Cup-winning team. He scored two goals in 17 playoff games during that championship season.

What can the veteran defenseman Robert Bortuzzo bring to the Utah HC?

Aside from the 2019 Stanley Cup win, Bortuzzo has played with some of the top players in the NHL. He's played with established stars throughout the league. Penguins' Sydney Crosby, Kris Letang, former Blues right winger Vladimir Tarasenko and rising Islanders defenseman Noah Dobson. As a result, Bortuzzo has seen his fair share of star talent and what it takes to get to the top of the league. Also, the Utah HC has the fourth youngest team in the league. For a team that made some strides in 2023, going 36-41-5, they have someone who knows all about the process of getting to the top.

Youngest NHL teams based on the average age of my current projected 20-man game rosters:



Buffalo – 25.3

Philadelphia – 26.1

Montreal – 26.4

Utah – 26.5

Ottawa – 26.8

Boston – 27.1

Anaheim – 27.2

Columbus – 27.2

NY Rangers – 27.5

Dallas – 27.8

Calgary – 28.0

New Jersey – 28.1… — NHL Rosters (@NHL_Rosters) July 11, 2024

Bortuzzo isn't the defensemen of today. Examples like Cale Makar of the Colorado Avalanche or Adam Fox of the New York Rangers present a layer of offensive firepower. While Bortuzzo isn't on that level, he sticks to his bread and butter; getting in front of shots and protecting the front of the net. His presence and consistent approach could prove vital to a Utah Hockey team wanting to make some noise in their new home for the upcoming 2024 season.