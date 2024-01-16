Utah State faces New Mexico. Our college basketball odds series includes our Utah State New Mexico prediction, odds, and pick.

The Utah State Aggies have raced to the top of the Mountain West Conference standings. They're 4-0 after rallying from behind to beat UNLV on the road by one point this past weekend. Utah State has also defeated Colorado State at home, the best win of the four in conference play. The Aggies have gotten the jump on New Mexico and their other competitors in the conference race. Other teams have stumbled at least once if not twice. Utah State could take a really big step toward the conference championship if it can beat New Mexico on the road in Albuquerque. When New Mexico is good — and this season the Lobos are good — winning on the road in The Pit is one of the toughest tasks in college basketball.

This is a big-time showcase game in the Mountain West, with Utah State entering this game 16-1 and New Mexico checking in at 14-3. You won't find many better games than this one on the Tuesday night slate in college hoops. It's a huge opportunity for Utah State to create separation in the conference, and an important night for New Mexico in its attempt to get back into the thick of the conference race.

Here are the Utah State-New Mexico College Basketball odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

College Basketball Odds: Utah State-New Mexico Odds

Utah State Aggies: +5.5 (-110)

New Mexico Lobos: -5.5 (-110)

Over: 156.5 (-115)

Under: 156.5 (-105)

How To Watch Utah State vs New Mexico

Time: 10:30 pm ET / 7:30 pm PT

TV: Fox Sports 1

TV: Fox Sports 1

Why Utah State Could Cover the Spread

The Aggies are 4-0 in their conference, and that doesn't happen by accident. Utah State has shown a lot of poise in its wins over Colorado State and UNLV. This team responds well to adversity and is able to handle in-game moments which don't go well. Being able to find a knack for coming through in tense, stressful situations is something not every college basketball team manages to grasp. Utah State has grasped that fine art, and that's a very important thing for bettors to keep track of. When we also realize that Utah State is still getting 5.5 points instead of giving them, it's even easier to take USU. This game does figure to be close, and Utah State has more of a margin for error from a pure betting standpoint. That's a very attractive line of thought for a bettor to consider.

Why New Mexico Could Cover the Spread

The Lobos are only 2-2 in the Mountain West while Utah State is 4-0. That might seem like a reason to take Utah State, but it's actually a great reason to go with the Lobos. They badly need this game in terms of the conference race. If they lose, they will fall three games behind USU and won't be able to play the Aggies at home later in the season. They wouldn't be eliminated from the MWC race, but they would absorb a huge blow. New Mexico is more likely to be the more desperate team in this game. Utah State, meanwhile, is 4-0 and is not likely to go through the league unbeaten. If there was a likely spot for USU to lose a game, this is it, right here. Moreover, Utah State struggled at UNLV and was fortunate to come out of that game with a win. New Mexico will be a tougher nut for Utah State to crack.

Final Utah State-New Mexico Prediction & Pick

New Mexico urgently needs this game. That urgency will carry the Lobos here. Take UNM.



Final Utah State-New Mexico Prediction & Pick: New Mexico -5.5