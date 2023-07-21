The Utah Utes have no plans on leaving the Pac-12 conference according to their athletic director Mark Harlan.

Many representatives from Pac-12 football programs met up in Las Vegas Friday for Pac-12 Football Media Day, a little over a month before the College Football season kicks off. This included Utah's athletic director Harlan.

Amid UCLA and USC leaving for the Big Ten after the 2023-2024 season, Harlan was asked if the Utah Utes are committed to staying in the Pac-12 or are considering realigning. Harlan had a firm response, saying, “Our words and actions speak for themselves. We are proud members of this conference and look forward to its future success,” per Nicole Auerbach of The Athletic.

Both USC and UCLA have been members of the Pac-12 conference for over 60 years since 1959. However, that longstanding tradition will come to an end in one year. Utah, who has only been in the Pac-12 since 2011 after spending 11 seasons in the Mountain West Conference, seemingly threw some shade on USC and UCLA for their lack of conference loyalty to the Pac-12.

All three teams have an exciting year of football ahead in USC and UCLA's final Pac-12 season. Utah and USC should be right in the thick competing for the Pac-12 championship after Utah won their second straight in 2022 and USC finished as the runner up with quarterback Caleb Williams. UCLA will play their first season since Dorian Thompson-Robinson left for the NFL Draft and the Pac-12 also has Colorado emerging behind coach Deion Sanders, who was absent for Pac-12 Football Media Day due to surgery.