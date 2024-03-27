The Utah women's basketball team travelled to Idaho this past weekend for the NCAA Tournament, but basketball ended up being the last thing on their minds after leaving on Monday. The Utes won their opening round game against 12 seed South Dakota State, 68-54, but they were eliminated by four seed Gonzaga on Monday, 77-66. While Utah was there for the tournament, they received a lot of hateful, racist comments, and the school issued a statement about it.
“The University of Utah and members of our women’s basketball team, band and spirit teams, staff, administrators and supporters, continue to be deeply troubled and shaken by the hateful and disturbing actions and vitriol directed toward them in Coeur d’Alene, Idaho, last Thursday evening,” Utah athletic director Mark Harlan said. “The incidents occurred shortly after the traveling party arrived in the area to participate in the NCAA Women’s Basketball Tournament’s First and Second Rounds hosted by Gonzaga University in Spokane, Washington. There were two separate disturbing encounters. First, as the travelling party was walking to a restaurant for dinner in the vicinity of their hotel, a vehicle drove by and occupants shouted racial epithets at the group. Second, on the walk back to the hotel, a vehicle slowly passed the group, revving its engine with its occupants again shouting racially disparaging words and threats. A police report was filed later Thursday evening with the City of Coeur d’Alene Police Department, and we will continue to work with the authorities in their investigation. As can be imagined, many students, staff and other members of the traveling party were deeply disturbed and fearful after the incidents, in what should be a safe and enjoyable experience. Out of concern for their well-being and safety, we worked with Gonzaga and the NCAA to move to alternate accommodations in Spokane. Now, several days later, we are continuing to provide support and resources to all of those impacted by the events in Idaho last Thursday. As we continue to heal, we remain very disappointed in the decision to assign our team to hotels such a great distance from the competition site, in another state. We will work with NCAA leadership to make it clear that being so far removed from the site was unacceptable and a contributing factor to the impact of this incident. We do want to express our gratitude for the care and concern demonstrated to us by Gonzaga University, and for the comments today from Coeur d’Alene Mayor Jim Hammond and other local officials. We take their regret sincerely and appreciate both their strong condemnation and denouncement of the abhorrent conduct as well as their commitment to bringing those responsible to justice. Our focus will remain on the well-being of our students and staff.”
Idaho governor Brad Little issues statement on Utah women's basketball
The things that happened and the things that were said to the Utah women's basketball team are clearly quite disturbing, and it was very disheartening for the team to hear those things. The games were being played in the state of Washington, but Gonzaga is very close to Idaho, which is why the team was there. Idaho governor Brad Little recently released a statement regarding the events.
“Thank you to the Coeur d'Alene community for stepping up to reinforce that the city is a welcoming, safe place,” Little said in the statement. “Idaho leaders and community members at all levels have been consistent and clear about our values – we fully reject racism in all its forms. There is no place for racism, hate, or bigotry in the great State of Idaho. We condemn bullies who seek to harass and silence others. I will continue the tradition of past governors in supporting our local leaders in their efforts to eradicate hate and bigotry from our communities. Whenever disgusting incidents like these have occurred in our state, I have seen Idahoans come through every single time to stand up for our shared values – to show respect, love, and compassion for others. Idahoans are good people, and we must not allow the hateful, unacceptable actions of a few tarnish our state.”
It is unfortunate that the Utah women's basketball team had to go through this during what was supposed to be a once in a lifetime experience playing in the NCAA Tournament.