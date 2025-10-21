In May, the formation of the Women's Pro Baseball League (WPBL) was announced to begin in 2026. It marked a turning point in women's sports history at a time when women's sports is increasing in popularity.

One of the big names expected to join is former LLWS standout pitcher Mo'ne Davis. On Tuesday, the first four teams were officially announced, according to Jordy Fee-Platt of The Athletic. The locations for the first four teams will be in New York, San Francisco, Los Angeles, and Boston.

“Each of these cities are storied sports cities and we can’t wait to connect with the fans who live there and baseball fans across the country,” said Justine Siegal, co-founder of the WBPL.

Additionally, each roster will consist of 15 players.

“We want to kick off on a really high note and an ambitious note with some of the top cities in the country that are some of the biggest fans of baseball,” said WPBL league chair Assia Grazioli-Venier.

“To be able to tap into the four largest consumer MLB markets and give them a women’s product is a pretty great opportunity. Those markets reach over 35 million residents.”

The Women's Pro Baseball League (WPBL) recaptures a celebrated history

For many, the formation of the WPBL evokes fond memories. During World War II, the All-American Girls Professional Baseball League (AAGPBL) was established as the first professional women's baseball league.

Among the teams included the Rockford Peaches, South Bend Blue Sox, Racine Belles, and Kenosha Comets. The Peaches were the most successful team that won four championships. Years later, the league was immortalized on screen with the 1992 cult classic film League of Their Own.

Also, many players from the AAPGBL made their way into the Baseball Hall of Fame in Cooperstown. The league itself was inducted in 1988 and was recreated in the final scene of the movie.