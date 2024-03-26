In an upsetting twist to what should have been a celebratory time, the Utah women's basketball team faced racial hate crimes during their NCAA Tournament appearance. The incidents, occurring in Coeur d'Alene, Idaho, have cast a shadow over the team's tournament experience and drawn attention to the reality of racism in sports and society at large.
The team, along with members of the band and cheerleading squad, were facing Gonzaga in Spokane for the first and second rounds of the tournament but were stationed in a hotel in Coeur d'Alene, about 35 minutes away. The first incident occurred as the group was walking to a dinner, when they were harassed by occupants in a white truck who shouted racial slurs at them before speeding away. A second, similar incident happened hours later, involving two trucks. These events left the team and its members in shock and fear, challenging their sense of safety and overshadowing the tournament's festivities.
Utah's head coach, Lynne Roberts, expressed her dismay at the incidents.
“Incredibly upsetting for all of us,” Roberts said Monday, as reported by Josh Furlong of KSL. “You think in our world, in athletics and the university settings, it's shocking. There's so much diversity on a college campus and so you're just not exposed to that very often. And so when you are, it's like, you have people say, ‘Man, I can't believe that happened.' But racism is real and it happens, and it's awful.
“So for our players, whether they are white, black, green, whatever, no one knew how to handle it and it was really upsetting. And for our players and staff to not feel safe in an NCAA Tournament environment, that's messed up.”
The team coordinated amongst themselves to ensure everyone's safety when returning to the hotel. Charmelle Green, the Ute's deputy athletics director and a witness to the events, recounted her emotional response and the lingering impact of the slurs. The university has since filed a police report, but updates on any actions taken are yet pending.
“I will never forget the sound that I heard, the intimidation of the noise that came from that engine, and the word (N-word),” said Green, who is Black. “I go to bed and I hear it every night since I've been here. … I couldn't imagine us having to stay there and relive those moments.”
“It was a distraction, and upsetting and unfortunate,” Roberts added. “This should be a positive for everybody involved. It should be a joyous time for our program. And to have kind of a black eye on that experiences is unfortunate. … It was really unfortunate and disappointing, and upsetting, and all the things. When this experience shouldn't be any of those things. The shock of like, ‘Wow, I can't believe that happened.' Yeah, I think it happens a lot, and it doesn't get talked about enough.”
The NCAA and Gonzaga University, the host school, expressed their commitment to ensuring the safety and security of all participants, reflecting on the incidents as contrary to the values and standards upheld by both organizations. Despite these efforts, the incidents have prompted a broader discussion on the safety of student-athletes and the pervasive issue of racism in sports.
“We are frustrated and deeply saddened to know that what should always be an amazing visitor and championship experience was in any way compromised by this situation, for it in no way reflects the values, standards, and beliefs to which we at Gonzaga University hold ourselves accountable,” the university said in a prepared statement.
Utah women's basketball also faces tough loss to Gonzaga
In the backdrop of these troubling events, the Utah team faced a tough matchup against a formidable Gonzaga team, ultimately falling 77-66.
The Utes' performance was highlighted by Alissa Pili's standout effort, scoring 35 points on 12-of-20 shooting, including hitting four 3-pointers. Despite her individual success, Utah struggled as a team to maintain the momentum they had built early in the game, establishing a 7-point lead in the first quarter after going on a 13-3 run.
The second quarter proved to be a turning point in the game. Gonzaga capitalized on a 21-3 run that lasted almost eight minutes, effectively shifting the game's momentum in their favor. The surge was fueled by Gonzaga's efficient shooting from the field and beyond the arc, where they finished the night with a 55% success rate on three-point attempts.
The Utes attempted to recover in the second half, narrowing Gonzaga's lead with a 13-3 run of their own, but the Bulldogs' offensive firepower and strategic execution kept them at bay. Gonzaga's performance was particularly notable for their stretch of nine consecutive made 3-pointers across the second and third quarters.
Despite the loss, Roberts praised the team's effort and resilience, particularly in the face of adversity.
“They showed a lot of toughness, you saw that tonight, too,” Roberts said. “They could have easily gone through the motions there, and we fought back and got it to 6, and just kind of ran out of gas. … But I'm proud of our team. We have set the standard. We raised the standard in our program that the NCAA Tournament is what we do. That's the expectation.”
Gonzaga's victory was a team effort, with four players finishing in double figures, and Kayleigh Truong leading with 21 points. This win advanced Gonzaga to the Sweet 16 for the first time since the 2014-15 season. For the Utah women's basketball team, the game marked the end of their tournament run and the college career of Pili, who left a significant mark on the game and the Utah basketball program.