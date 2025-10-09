Coming out of their bye week, quarterback Caleb Williams is looking to lead the Chicago Bears to their third straight win. But before he gets back on the gridiron, Williams announced his latest business venture.

The quarterback is now an investor of Boston Legacy FC, a member of the National Women's Soccer League, the team announced. Williams values the growth of women's sports and wants to be a part of the NWSL's growing legacy, pun intended.

“Women's sports is a movement, and I admire and respect the work that the team and the NWSL continues to do to grow the sport and empower future generations of athletes,” a statement by Williams read. “Boston Legacy FC is building something special, and we're proud to be a part of what's next.”

Part of the Legacy 💚 pic.twitter.com/r3l5kgRBvT — Boston Legacy FC (@NWSLBoston) October 9, 2025 Expand Tweet

Article Continues Below

Williams will join a group of advisors that includes Boston Celtics general manager Brad Stevens, WNBA star Aliyah Boston and Olympian Aly Raisman. Jennifer Epstein, owner of Boston Legacy FC, couldn't be happier with Williams coming on board.

“Caleb’s investment in Boston Legacy Football Club highlights the powerful momentum of women’s professional soccer and what it means to have professional athletes investing in our future,” said Epstein. “It symbolizes a new era of cross-league support and recognition. With best-in-class athletes, a rapidly growing fan base, and undeniable energy around the NWSL, we are proud to welcome Caleb as a partner as we prepare for the 2026 inaugural season.”

Boston Legacy FC will begin their inaugural season in 2026. By then, Williams will be in his second year under head coach Ben Johnson. Both the NWSL franchise and the Bears are hoping their coalitions pan out.