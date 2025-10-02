When Caitlin Clark was lighting up the court, the Iowa Hawkeyes emerged as a powerhouse in college basketball. With Clark’s departure to the WNBA, the Hawkeyes have still managed to remain a formidable team in the Big Ten. Clark helped build the program up to where Iowa has become a recruitment destination for top players, and the Hawkeyes struck again this week with the commitment of one of the best recruits in the country in McKenna Woliczko, as per Talia Goodman of On3 Sports.

The commitment of Woliczko comes after a recruiting battle that saw Iowa beat out national powerhouse South Carolina for who is now the program’s highest-ranked recruit since Clark’s departure. In speaking to On3, Woliczko cited the success of past Iowa teams and the players that shaped the program as being crucial in her decision.

“I’m just so grateful for the opportunities and environment Iowa will provide for me,” Woliczko said. “The foundation set by past girls helps pave the way for future Iowa women’s basketball players. The environment and college feel of Iowa City definitely stands out as well, it just seems like somewhere I’d enjoy to be for the next four years. I can’t wait to grow as a player and person at Iowa.”

Woliczko also acknowledged her desire to make it to the WNBA, and that she feels Iowa will help with that potential transition. She is Iowa’s first commit from the class of 2026.

While the Hawkeyes have offers out to other top players in the class of 2026, their immediate focus will be on the 2025-26 season, and head coach Jan Jensen’s second year at the helm. Following the abrupt retirement of Lisa Bluder before the 2024-25 season, Jensen was tapped as her successor after spending 20+ years as an assistant under Bluder.

In Jansen’s first year at the helm, she led Iowa to a 23-11 record and to the round of 32 in the NCAA Tournament.