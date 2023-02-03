In “Valorant,” Incendiary is one of Brimstone’s abilities. It allows him to launch a canister that creates a fire zone, damaging any player who passes through it. This ability is useful for flushing out defenders or developing areas of denial, making it easier for the attacking team to take control of a point. The Incendiary ability has a short cooldown, allowing Brimstone to use it multiple times during a round, providing sustained pressure and map control.

The Lotus map is set in a lush, tropical environment and designed to provide players with a wide range of tactical opportunities. Practicing the Brimstone Molly lineup is important to succeed on the Lotus map.

Here are some of the best lineups of Agent Brim for the Lotus map:

FOR A SITE BRIMSTONE MOLLY LINE UP

To plant the spike in the default position near the wooden box outside the A-Hut in the A-Site:

Position yourself near the stone outside the site. Look up and aim your crosshair at the designated area. Wait for the attacker to attempt to defuse the spike and activate the Molly at the right moment to make it difficult for them to win the round.

The Molly will land directly on the wooden box outside the A-Hut, hindering the defending team’s ability to defuse the spike and providing extra time for the team to defend it.

FOR B SITE BRIMSTONE MOLLY LINE UP

To plant the spike at the B-Site, place yourself in a secure location in the attacker spawn while ensuring no enemies are present. Then, aim your mouse or crosshair at the indicated spot on the roof ledge’s Lotus flower and activate the Molly once the attacker is trying to defuse the spike.

With this technique, Molly will successfully land the center of the standard Spike planting location on the B-Site, impeding the opposing team from defusing the spike after planting. This lineup is relatively simple and can practice for mastery.

FOR C SITE BRIMSTONE MOLLY LINE UP

To line up for the C-Site, position yourself at the designated spot in the C Lobby. Then, aim your Molotov crosshair at the indicated area and activate it to have it land directly on the C-Site. This lineup can effectively disrupt the defending team’s ability to defuse the spike while allowing your team to take good peeks from C-Mound.

You can elevate the game to new heights by mastering map structures and abilities and fully enjoy the Lotus map. With the right approach and consistent practice, you’ll be able to create effective lineups that will give you an advantage over the enemy and lead you to victory. So go ahead, explore the Lotus map, and see what strategies and lineups work best for you.