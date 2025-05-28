Kaze, the first Ultra-Legendary Brawler in Brawl Stars has arrived, and in this guide we'll take a look at her forms, attacks, stats, and skills and create the best build possible. Kaze is technically two brawlers in one, with two forms that you can mix and match with to your advantage. Each form comes with its own main attack, Super, and more. Without further ado, let's take a look at Kaze.

Brawl Stars Kaze Guide – How To Unlock The Newest Ultra-Legendary Brawler

Kaze officially comes to Brawl Stars on June 5th, and players can unlock her through the following methods:

Unlock her on Starr Road for 5,500 Credits when she releases on June 5th, 2025. Make sure Kaze is your selected brawler on Starr Road to make sure your credits go towards unlocking her.

Purchase the Kaze Value Pack from the Shop for $49.99 USD (Limited Time Deal) Overall, the Value Pack includes Kaze, 18 pins, two sprays, and a Fruity Kaze Skin.

for $49.99 USD (Limited Time Deal)

Brawl Stars Kaze Guide – All Forms, Attacks, & Stats Per Level

Kaze has two forms for the player to use throughout the battle, Geisha & Ninja. Each form has its own main attack and Super for Kaze to use.

Kaze (Geisha)

In her Geisha Form, Kaze uses the Delivery Service Main attack. It's the form and attack she will start with when you first enter battle with her. This attack works similarly to Mortis' Main attack. Kaze dashes forward, slicing nearby enemies and dealing damage. However, it dash itself does not deal damage, as damage is only inflicted when Kaze finishes her Dash.

Furthermore, Delivery Service, like Shade's main attack, has a strike spot which deals more damage if you hit enemies at the right angle. It's not always easy to perform, but you deal twice the damage with each Weak Spot strike.

Kaze (Geisha)'s Super, Fan Storm, lets her throw her fan, which unleashes a small storm. Enemies inside the storm can't see what's going on outside, giving you and your teammates the upper hand. Furthermore, enemies on the edge of the storm will receive damage for every second they stand there.

Kaze (Ninja)

In her Ninja form, Kaze's Main Attack, Silent Shuriken, lets her throw 2 ranged projectiles that deal more damage the closer your target is. Her Super in this form, Fist of the Brawl Star, lets her dash a long distance, marking enemies along the way. After a brief period, all marked explode and receive damage.

POWER LEVEL Health Delivery Service Damage (Strike Spot) Silent Shuriken Damage: Max/Min Range Fan Storm Damage (Per Second) Fist of the Brawl Star Damage 1 3800 750 (1500) 375/750 1300 1500 2 4180 825 (1650) 412/825 1430 1650 3 4560 900 (1800) 449/900 1560 1800 4 4940 975 (1950) 486/975 1690 1950 5 5320 1050 (2100) 523/1050 1820 2100 6 5700 1125 (2250) 560/1125 1950 2250 7 6080 1200 (2400) 597/1200 2080 2400 8 6460 1275 (2550) 634/1275 2210 2550 9 6840 1350 (2700) 671/1350 2340 2700

10 7220 1425 (2850) 708/1425 2470 2850 11 7600 1500 (3000) 745/1500 2600 3000

Brawl Stars Kaze Guide – Which Star Powers & Gadgets are the best?

Kaze has two gadgets at launch, which change effect depending on her form:

Gracious Host Geisha Form – “Switch to Ninja Aspect and gain 30% Movement Speed for 2.5 sec.” Ninja Form – “Switch to Geisha Aspect and heal for 30% of max health”

Hensojutsu Geisha Form – “Switch to Ninja Aspect and gain invisibility for 2 sec” Ninja Form – “Switch to Geisha Aspect and dash forward”



Additionally, Kaze has two Star Powers, which change depending on which form she's using

Advanced Techniques Geisha – “Hitting an enemy in a Strike Spot also slows them by 30% for 2.5 sec” Ninja – “When a marked enemy is defeated, they will deal area damage to other enemies.”

Gratuity Included Geisha – “Removes 34% ammo from brawlers initially caught in the Fan Storm” Ninja – “Increases duration of Gadget effects by 50%”



Furthermore, Kaze can use the following gadgets in battle:

Speed

Vision

Health

Shield

Damage

Gadget Cooldown

Brawl Stars Kaze Guide – Recommended Star Power, Gadget, & Gear Setup

For Gadgets, we recommend using Gracious Host. The healing from switching to your Ninja Aspect can help in a pinch. Furthermore, the speed boost can be useful in helping you evade enemy fire. Hensojutsu's invisibility doesn't last longe enough. And the dash forward from switching back to Geisha does not seem too useful.

As for Star Powers, both are good, though we slightly prefer Gratuity Included. The ammo drain is great for making a team wipe easier. Furthermore, increasing your gadget effect's duration can help in more ways than you realize. Advanced Techniques' benefits are good too, especially the ability to slow down enemies with your Geisha form.

For Gears, use a Gadget Cooldown for quicker swaps between modes. Beyond that, we recommend a shield or health gear to keep her Geisha Form a bit safer.

Brawl Stars – Which Modes Should You Use Kaze In (And Which Modes You Shouldn't)

Gem Grab

Kaze's use of her two modes can be of great value to teams in Gem Grab. In Geisha Form, she can dash and escape with gems, or catch enemies by surprise with her Fan Storm. But if need be, she can switch to Geisha and wipe out gem grabbers from afar. She's a swiss army knife on the battlefield when it comes to one of the most popular modes in the game.

Duo/Trio Showdown

Kaze can work well with numerous compositions to make her effective in Duo Showdown. In her Geisha form, she can wipe out boxes with ease and stack power cubes faster. But she can also switch back to her Ninja form to attack enemies from afar. She works well with a solid healer or support character like Ruffs or Pam.

Brawl Ball

Kaze's Fan Storm can trap a potential scorer or defender, giving your team the edge in Brawl Ball. Plus, she can use her Geisha Form dashes to move ahead in the map and gain some ground. But if need be, she can always switch to her Ninja form if she wants to attack enemies from a distance. Overall, she works really well in this mode.

Brawl Stars Kaze Guide – What Modes Should I NOT Use Kaze In?

Solo Showdown

By herself, Kaze may not be as powerful in Showdown. Long-range enemies can snipe her from afar. And other brawlers are equipped to either push, stun, or knock her away. In her Ninja form, Kaze might not deal enough damage, which will hurt in an endgame scenario when you face power cube-filled opponents. She's not bad in this mode, but it's not where she shines brightest.

Bounty/Knockout/Wipeout

Typically, these modes favor long-range brawlers. Brawlers like Mandy, Meeple, or Piper will have a field day picking off Kaze. Even with her Geisha dash, opponents will easily predict her movements and wipe her out. Only play these modes with her when there's maps full of cover.

Overall, that wraps up our Brawl Stars Kaze Guide. We wish you luck in unlocking her. And we hope you enjoy using Kaze!

