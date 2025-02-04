TopSpin 2K25, like other 2K Sports games, offer redeemable locker codes in order to gain access to unique rewards. However, not everyone knows about where to find them, or how to redeem them. Therefore, we created a list of all currently active TopSpin 2K25 Locker Codes to help players receive some free items. Without further ado, let's take a look at all the active codes, and where you can redeem them.

TopSpin 2K25 Locker Codes

So far the TopSpin 2K25 locker codes include:

ACTIVE:

CODEREWARDEXPIRY

EXPIRED:

CodeRewardExpiry
WILSONBOOSTS100% XP Boost (x5)

Super Tour Red

1000 VC

EXPIRED
S1W1SHIRTQualies Pink and Blue Patterned T-Shirt + 150 VCEXPIRED
MAKEARACKET450 VCEXPIRED
S1W2POLOPurple and Pink Polo + 150 VCEXPIRED
S1W3GLASSESHalf-rim Sunglasses + 150 VCEXPIRED
S1W4OUTFITPink Patterned Dress + 150 VCEXPIRED
S1W5SKIRTTeal Patterned Skirt + 150 VCEXPIRED
S1W6POLOGreen Stripe Polo Shirt + 150 VCEXPIRED
CONGRATSCARLOSMen's Nike Dri-Fit TankEXPIRED
CONGRATSIGAOn Court TankEXPIRED
S1W8OUTFITAdidas Dress + 150 VCEXPIRED
S2W1GLASSESGoodr CIRCLE G GlassesEXPIRED
S2W2RACKETYonex Ezone Racket + 150 VCEXPIRED
S2W3SNEAKERSNew Balance Sneakers + 150 VCEXPIRED
S2W4POLOElyan Design Blue Patterned Polo ShirtEXPIRED
WIMBCHAMP24Carlos Alcaraz Australian Open Nike Shorts, 50% VC Boosts (5x), and 270 VCEXPIRED
S2W5PANTSNike Tennis Pants + 150 VCEXPIRED
S2W6SNEAKERSNew Balance FuelCell 996v5 Sneakers + 150 VCEXPIRED
S2W7SKIRTGray Pleated Skirt + 150 VCEXPIRED
ANDYMURRAYCastore AMC Aeromesh Tee and Core Shorts, 50% VC Boosts (x5) + 150 VCEXPIRED
S2W8BAGYonex Pro Racquet Bag + 150 VCEXPIRED
S3W1ShirtNew Balance Men's Tournament + 150 VCEXPIRED
TENNISVC + XP Boost BundleEXPIRED
S3W2TANKOn Court Tank + 150 VCEXPIRED
S3W3SNEAKERSNike Men's Zoom Vapor 11 + 150 VCEXPIRED
S3W4SHIRTMarket T Shirt + 150 VCEXPIRED
USCCHAMP24Head Speed MP Racket, 5x 50% VC Boosts, + 270 VCEXPIRED
S3W5SKIRTBlue & White Skirt + 150 VCEXPIRED
S3W6SHORTSGray Patterned Shorts + 150 VCEXPIRED
LAVERCUP24Laver Cup Shirt + Laver Cup themed itemsEXPIRED
S3W7SWEATERMarket Caja Magica Sweater + 150 VCEXPIRED
S3W8DRESSDress + 150 VCEXPIRED

How To Redeem Locker Codes in TopSpin 2K25

To redeem locker codes in TopSpin 2K25, just follow the steps below:

  • Visit the Pro Shop Page From The Home Menu
  • Press Start to Redeem Code
  • Input the Code

Overall, redeeming a locker code in TopSpin 2K25 is quite easy. From the home menu, select the Pro Shop. This is where you can buy all sorts of items, from cosmetics, to XP boosts, and more. Once in the shop, just press the start button (or, the button at the bottom of the screen that says “Redeem Code”. From here, just input the code and voila!

You'll know instantly if the code works. The game should show you a list of what you received, along with the fact that the code was successfully redeemed. As of right now, TopSpin 2K25 only offers one code, which is technically limited to those who received or purchased the game's early access versions. However, it offers a ton of items, like XP boosts, VC, and more.

That said, keep an eye out for more codes across several areas. From the developer's social channels, to possibly even televised events, these locker codes could appear anywhere. But of course, feel free to check with us as we plan to update the list often.

However, just be aware that all codes usually come around for a limited time. This means you should try to check for new codes often. A great way to do this is by following the developer's social platforms. This way you'll know instantly when a new code drops.

Of course, if you're looking for more content beyond codes, try checking out the Centre Court Pass. Each season, TopSpin 2K25 offers players the chance to earn free in-game items by playing the game and progressing through the Pass. We hope this guide helped you find some codes and earn some nice rewards.

TopSpin 2K25 officially releases this week, with the Grand Slam and Deluxe Editions already out now. Feel free to check out our own review of the game.

For more gaming and Tennis news, visit ClutchPoints. Furthermore, subscribe to our gaming newsletter for more weekly info.