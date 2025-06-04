The Chicago Bears are one of the most improved teams in the NFL after the 2025 offseason. Chicago made huge strides forward, hiring Ben Johnson as head coach and significantly upgrading the team's offensive line. One Bears player is having faith in the process after being surprised by the 2025 NFL Draft.

Bears tight end Cole Kmet has changed his tune about his team drafted Colston Loveland in the first round of the 2025 NFL Draft.

“You’re just understanding their vision and their expectations for you as a player,” Kmet said, via Patrick Finley of the Chicago Sun-Times. “It’s hard to come into work every day when you don’t know your set expectations. I think having those conversations kind of cleared the air a little bit.”

Kmet was previously a bit skeptical of the team using a top draft pick on his eventual replacement.

“I think at first, you're taken aback a little bit,” Kmet said, per team transcript. “But Ben (Johnson) was awesome about it in terms of calling me right away explaining the decision. From there you're just all on board and you understand their vision. You understand that there's going to be areas where we complement each other, then there's obviously — just like an any position room — there's going to be areas where we compete for things.”

How will Cole Kmet and Colston Loveland coexist on the Bears in 2025?

Adding Colston Loveland should create some healthy competition for the team's starting tight end spot.

The Bears are also blessed by having two starting-caliber tight ends. That should allow them to run plenty of 12 personnel this fall.

“That's football and that's how it should be. I'm excited about it. I'm excited to not only push him but then for him to push me,” Kmet said. “We're going to make each other better. I think the goal with it is to become the best 12 (personnel) tandem in the league and see where we can take it from there.”

It will be fascinating to see how Ben Johnson structures Chicago's offense in 2025. He has all of the personnel needed to run every concept he used in Detroit, but with even more playmakers.

Bears fans should keep a close eye on Chicago's offense during training camp and the preseason.