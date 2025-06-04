The Atlanta Falcons should feel a sense of urgency heading into the 2025 NFL season. Atlanta has a talented roster, but has not been able to get into the NFC playoffs over the past few seasons. The Falcons will need all hands on deck if they want to compete in the NFC South this season. That being the case, would they trade away Kyle Pitts ahead of such an important season?

NFL insider Ari Meirov does not believe that the Falcons will trade Kyle Pitts, despite recent trade rumors.

“I know there's reports out there that Falcons won't do it unless they get a Day 2 pick,” Meirvo said about Pitts trade rumors. “I've spoken to multiple teams, they're not getting a Day 2 pick. It would be a shocker if they're able to get a Day 2 pick for Kyle Pitts in the final year of his contract with the money he is scheduled to make.”

The Falcons selected Pitts with the fourth overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft. Meirov believes Atlanta's front office will not give up on a player drafted with such a premium pick. Especially since he is still on a rookie contract.

“Just think about the Falcons for a second,” Meirov continued. “They're not going to give up on a player they drafted fourth overall… for a Day 3 late pick. They're holding Kirk Cousins hostage right now, who is making a lot of money, and they're telling teams we want a pick plus you take on most of the money. This is a team that is very difficult when it comes to the trade market.”

For now, it is business as usual for Kyle Pitts.

Which NFL teams might be interested in trading for Falcons TE Kyle Pitts?

We already know that Atlanta has drawn significant interest in Kyle Pitts.

Which NFL teams could be the most interested in adding a player like Pitts ahead of the 2025 season?

There are a handful of teams that could really use the help.

The Pittsburgh Steelers come to mind. Pittsburgh is desperately in need of receiving help, as evidenced by their trade talks with Miami about Jonnu Smith.

Pitts could play either wide receiver or tight end, which would guarantee that he could help the Steelers right away.

Pitts could also make a tempting target for other NFL teams that feel like their offense is one weapon away from improvement. The Tennessee Titans seem to fit the bill, as do the Carolina Panthers.

It will be interesting to see if anything comes from these Kyle Pitts trade rumors.