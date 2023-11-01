VALORANT Patch 7.09 adds Agent number 23, the Duelist Iso! Check out all of Iso's abilities here along with the rest of VALORANT Update 7.09 Patch Notes.

Iso Kit and Abilities

Chinese fixer for hire, Iso falls into a flow state to dismantle the opposition. Reconfiguring ambient energy into bulletproof protection, he advances with focus towards his next duel to the death.

Q – Undercut

EQUIP a molecular bolt. Fire to throw it forward, applying a brief FRAGILE to all players it touches. The bolt can pass through solid objects, including walls.

E – Double Tap

START a focus timer. Once completed, enter a flow state during which downed enemies you kill or damage generate an energy orb. Shooting this orb grants you a shield which absorbs one instance of damage from any source.

C – Contingency

EQUIP to assemble prismatic energy. FIRE to push an indestructible wall of energy forward that blocks bullets.

X (ULTIMATE) – Kill Contract

EQUIP an interdimensional arena. FIRE to hurl a column of energy through the battlefield, pulling you and the first enemy hit into the arena. You and your opponent duel to the death.

VALORANT Update 7.09 Patch Notes

VALORANT Patch 7.09 brings changes to the Judge as well as some Sentinels plus Raze. This update also marks the beginning of the final act of the year and the start of a new Premier Stage.

Agent Changes

Cypher's Trapwire is being updated to bring more strength to his interactions against Fade's and Skye's pets, as well as Raze.

Cypher

Better traps and more favorable interactions with Cypher's setup.

C – Trapwire Decreased the time until the trap concusses a captured enemy 3 >>> 1.5 seconds. After concussing an enemy or an enemy in the trap being killed, the Trapwire (C) no longer destroys itself but instead re-arms after 0.5 seconds, allowing it to ensnare another enemy. Duration of tag slow when hit by the trap increased 0.75 >>> 2 seconds



Skye

Q – Trailblazer Adjusted Trailblazer’s collision so that it goes under Trapwires placed at mid-height. This won’t affect the hitboxes for weapon damage



Fade

Prowler (C) Adjusted Prowler (C) collision so that they go over Trapwires placed at foot height and under Trapwires placed at head height. This won’t affect the hitboxes for weapon damage



Raze

Paint Shells (E) Primary grenade explosion radius 6m >>> 5.5m. Secondary grenades explosion radius 6m >>> 5.25m. Primary grenade explosion minimum damage 15 >>> 1. Secondary grenades explosion minimum damage 15 >>> 1. Damage multiplier to enemy utility 250% >>> 100%.

Blast Pack (Q) Satchel doesn’t deal damage until fully armed. Satchel arm time increased 0.5 seconds >>> 1.5.



Weapon Changes

Judge

Reduced max mag size from 7 >>> 5

Increased Jumping spread from 1.25 >>> 2.25

Increased Running spread from .10 >>> .75

Player Behavior Updates

When reporting others in game, there is now an added option to also mute who you’ve just reported.

Social Update

Updated the icons that appear in the Friends List when friends are playing other Riot Games.

We now detect people in Riot Mobile and TFT, and display unique icons for people playing these games.

People who are online in Riot Mobile have a “gray dot” Player Card Image.

The failsafe “Unknown Product” icon is now a red Riot fist instead of the gray dot.

Updated the icons shown for people in LoL, LoR and WildRift.

Premier Updates

Premier Practice

There will be windows of time where you can queue for practice on select non-match days, check your calendars for the schedule! These matches will follow Premier match structure, but will not affect your Premier Score.

Enrollment Updates

Teams created before or during the new ‘Team Creation Window' will now be able to recruit members and participate in Premier at any point during the Stage!

Timeouts

Every match, teams will have one timeout per side and an additional time out in Overtime.

Premier Crests

Crests will now reflect your team’s performance and evolve over the entire stage.

Playoff Qualification Threshold

We’re lowering the qualification threshold in this stage to 600 points. We recognize that during this busy time of the year, it can be harder to schedule your team’s matches so we wanted to make it more forgiving if you have to miss a week.

Matchmaking

We've made some slight adjustments to find you fairer matches during the weekly matches.

Zones

Some regions can't support the same number of divisions, so we've made adjustments to certain zones to support generally healthier queue times and improved match fairness.

Bug Fixes

General

Fixed an issue where some people’s hardware configurations resulted in a white screen at login.

Gameplay Systems

Fixed a rare issue where detaching from a rope would cause a footstep noise

Iso, the Judge changes, along with the other changes are now live with VALORANT Update 7.09.