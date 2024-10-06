It's been a while since Vanderbilt football fans have celebrated something so enormous down Broadway. Head coach Clark Lea is enjoying Saturday's upset victory over No. 1 Alabama, and he's had time to reflect on the rocking scenes of jubilation when fans stormed the game field following one of the greatest upsets in program history.

“There's no better feeling than hugging strangers on the way off the field, telling them you love them,” Lea said, per SEC Network's post on X, formerly Twitter.

For a program that had never beaten a top-ranked opponent, Vanderbilt's 40-35 win over the Crimson Tide left a truly special aroma around FirstBank Stadium, and all throughout Nashville.

How did Vanderbilt football conquer Alabama?

This has been a game that Vanderbilt has dotted on its schedule since former Alabama head coach Nick Saban jokingly mocked them on national TV earlier in the season.

“The only place you play in the SEC that’s not hard to play in is Vanderbilt,” Saban said in September. “When you play at Vanderbilt, you have more fans there than they have.”

One could only imagine what is going through the legendary coach's mind after what has transpired in Week 6. But let's return to the real question circulating across the college football landscape: How did Vandy do it?

Coming into the matchup, Vanderbilt had just two wins – barely escaping Virginia Tech in their first game, and a 55-0 gimme win over Alcorn State. Hence, the beauty of college football Saturdays. You can just never be too sure.

Vanderbilt swung the door wide open with a flawless opening drive that led to a Sedrick Alexander rushing touchdown, followed by a pick-six from Randon Fontenette against Alabama's Heisman hopeful Jalen Milroe. No one expected the Crimson Tide to lay down, as they outscored Vanderbilt in the second half 21-17. But it wasn't enough to overcome how badly they started the game, and how strongly the Commodores did.

Coach Lea and his squad have lit a much-needed fire under Vanderbilt's program with the win. At 3-2, they still have much more to accomplish in the 2024-25 season.

That said, the team and the fans will not soon forget the October parade down Broadway.