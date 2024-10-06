The idea that a moribund program like the Vanderbilt Commodores could take on and beat the mighty Alabama Crimson Tide seemed to have no basis in reality. However, that's just what happened Saturday at Vanderbilt Stadium as little-known Commodore quarterback Diego Pavia engineered a 40-35 upset of the No. 1 team in the nation.

Vanderbilt had been 0-60 all-time against teams ranked in the Top 5, but Pavia was razor sharp in completing 16 of 20 passes for 252 yards with 2 touchdowns. He also was able to scramble throughout the game and gain 56 rushing yards.

As fans stormed Vanderbilt's home field after the final seconds ticked off the clock, Pavia let loose with an emotional reaction while being interviewed after the game.

“It's all God's timing, literally from the jump. God gave me a vision when I was a little kid. I am super thankful. I am super thankful for a guy like Eli Stowers. Look at this!”

After Pavia marveled at the Vanderbilt fans celebrating the upset on the field, he let loose with an expletive that was delivered out of excitement for the team's achievement.

Vanderbilt jumps out to early lead

The Crimson Tide may have expected a big win because they came into the game as 22.5-point favorites, but the Commodores got the early advantage and never gave it up.

Vanderbilt took a 13-0 lead early and built the margin to 16 points. In addition to Pavia's heroics, running back Sedrick Alexander ran for two touchdowns against Alabama. Wide receiver Eli Stowers contributed 6 receptions for 113 yards. That attack kept the Alabama defense off balance throughout the game.

The Commodores also got a big play from Randon Fontenette, who scored on a 24-yard interception return of a Jalen Milroe pass in the first quarter.

Vanderbilt head coach Clark Lea led his team to the biggest win in school history. It was Vanderbilt's first win over Alabama in 40 years.