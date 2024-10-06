As usual, Saturday was a wild one for college football. What has made it even crazier was the game between national powerhouse Alabama football and the Vanderbilt Commodores, with Bama suffering a stunning 40-15 upset loss at the hands of Clark Lea's squad at FirstBank Stadium in Nashville.

Ranked No. 1 entering the Vanderbilt game, the Crimson Tide got absolutely stunned by Diego Pavia and the Commodores, whose offense somehow became too much to handle for Alabama's stop unit that was allowing just an average of 15.0 points per game.

Pavia became an instant Vanderbilt legend with his big role in Vanderbilt's wild takedown of the Crimson Tide. The transfer quarterback passed for 252 yards and two touchdowns with zero turnovers on 16-of-20 pass completions against Alabama. He also had 57 rushing yards, albeit on 20 carries.

Vanderbilt started strong, as they outscored the Crimson Tide in each of the first quarters and did just enough in the second half to keep Alabama at bay. The Commodores outgained Alabama, 418-396, and forced two Crimson Tide turnovers while getting 26 first downs to just 17 by their visitors.

Alabama's first loss in the Kalen DeBoer era dropped the Crimson Tide to a 4-1 overall record and 1-1 in SEC play.

Alabama football fans, social media in shock after Crimson Tide's loss to Vanderbilt

Following the loss, Alabama football fans took their frustrations and disbelief over the loss to social media, while many others reacted with shock to game's result.

“Lack of coaching is what happened. This ain’t PAC 12, nor should Alabama be satisfied with OC and DC nor with the coach that hired them. Cannot blame players for coaching failures.” – @stanfordkirklin

“The defense needs major changes! That wasn’t Alabama football at all.” – @jonesin4mo

“Alabama lost it's identity. They stopped playing defense.” – @DanTheWiscoFan

“If not for Ryan Williams Alabama has 3 losses” – @RoyDMercerr

“S**t happens, defensively we were awful turnovers, penalties a complete horses**t of a game by Alabama but Roooollll Tiiddeeee Always” – @ShaneHarbin22

“Alabama gave up 40 points to Vandy!! When is the last time a Bama defense gave up that much to a non-ranked team?” – @Sivills5

“alabama posted a hype video with the narrative to take vandy serious because it was a trap game. they knew what they were walking into and still got smacked in the mouth😭 gotta give vandy credit they beat us outright” – @jacobbrazzy