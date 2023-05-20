Vanderpump Rules star Scheana Shay says that she hasn’t gotten an apology from Raquel Leviss for all the restraining order drama that went down earlier this year, TMZ reports.

Shay told her side of the story on her podcast “Scheananigans with Scheana Shay,” claiming Leviss still hasn’t reached out to apologize or even explain why she gave her a restraining order.

Shay claims that she did not block Raquel’s number or on social media just to see if she wanted to reach out to apologize. Shay believes that a discussion will happen in the future but it won’t be on the same tone as they used to be.

Tom Sandoval, reached out after the paperwork was filed for the restraining order. He put the blame on Raquel’s family saying that that allegedly convinced her of going through with the restraining order. “She says he made it feel like a Britney Spears situation [with] no control and forced to file because her parents told her to,” the outlet reported.

In March, Leviss claims that Shay punched her in the face and threatened to do it again. The alleged assault happened over Leviss’ affair with Sandoval. A judge granted Leviss a temporary restraining order against Shay who is friends with Sanoval’s ex Ariana Madix. According to the legal documents obtained by the outlet at the time, Shay allegedly

shoved Leviss against a brick wall and punched her in her left eye. The report filed mandated that Shay must stay at least 100 yards away from Leviss.