With the greatness displayed by Novak Djokovic, Rafael Nadal, Roger Federer and Serena Williams, it is easy to forget that tennis players are not supposed to find much success deep into their 30s, let alone their 40s. Venus Williams is by no means contending for majors at 43 years of age, but she made incredible history on Monday.

Well, “incredible” is a relative term, depending on who you ask. Former top 10 player and Davis Cup winner Corrado Barazzutti used Williams' epic three-set victory over Italian Camila Giorgi as strong evidence that the competition in the women's game has regressed.

“Venus Williams was a champion but if she is still able to win matches on the major circuit at 43, beating a top 50 player like Camila Giorgi, it indicates that the general level of women's tennis has dropped,” Barazzutti told Lorenzo Ciotti of Tennis World USA.

Many fans, Venus Williams and fellow countrywoman Giorgi are unlikely to take kindly to the Italian's comments. It has been a long road back into the national spotlight for Williams, whose grass-court victory in the opening round of the Birmingham Classic was her second since 2021. Beating a tough out like Giorgi after battling so many injuries and just the natural decline of an athlete carries a lot of merit.

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

That being said, Corrado Barazzutti's take on the overall state of women's tennis cannot be ignored. While the field is deep with plenty of players breaking through at majors in recent years, star power and consistent excellence has sorely been lacking. Naomi Osaka offered a potential answer to “what comes after” Serena Williams before battling anxiety, and now going through pregnancy. But perhaps the rise of Iga Swiatek can provide the necessary jolt.

The 22-year-old Polish star has ascended to the top and stayed there for the most part. Her four Grand Slam titles could mark the end of historic parity in women's tennis. She will need more company alongside her, though, in order to definitively prove that the sport is still flourishing.

That is a debate definitely worth having, but Williams' achievement should probably not be scrutinized to bring about it. She is Wimbledon bound, after all.