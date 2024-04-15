“Oh wow. In your life, have you seen anything like that?” “There's the pass to Laettner… puts it up… Yes!” “Bless his heart, he's got to be the sickest man in America.”
These are just a few of the many iconic calls Verne Lundquist made during his long and legendary broadcasting career. Lundquist is one of the best sportcasters ever, and he has been doing it since the '60s. Now, his career is finally over. With a net worth of $2 million, Verne Lundquist has finally decided to retire. In this article, we are going to take a closer look at Lunquist's career and how he has come to his wealth.
Verne Lundquist's net worth in 2024 (estimate): $2 million
Verne Lundquist's net worth in 2024 is about $2 million. This is according to sources including naijanews and superstarculture. His earning days are past him now, though, so Lundquist's net worth is unlikely to increase much. Still, the broadcaster did quite well for himself during his career, as he was in the industry for over five decades.
The majority if Lundquist's net worth comes from his time as a broadcaster. Most of his career was spent with CBS, but that wasn't the first major network he worked for. Lundquist was with ABC from 1974-81, as well as TNT from 1995-97. His two stints with CBS were from 1982-95 and 1998-2024.
Lundquist's broadcasting skillset is expansive, as he has expertise in a number of different sports. He has covered everything from golf to college basketball, to the Olympics.
Many people in the sports world have endorsement deals and sponsors, but those are usually reserved for players. Lundquist is a massive name in the sports world, but because he is on the broadcasting side of things, it doesn't appear that he made significant money outside of his job.
Verne Lundquist's career
Verne Lundquist is originally from Duluth, Minnesota. He went to Texas Lutheran University where he was a founder of the Omega Tau Fraternity.
With the nickname “The Golden Throat,” Lundquist was made for broadcasting, and he got his start in the late '60s as a sports anchor for WFAA in Dallas, Texas, and with KTBC in Austin, Texas. Lundquist became the radio voice for the Dallas Cowboys during arguably the team's best run in professional football.
By the '70s Lundquist was working national assignments for the big broadcasting companies. He called regional games in the NFL and NBA while also voicing the Olympic Games in 1992, 1994, and 1998.
By the '90s Lundquist had become an iconic voice for both college basketball and football, but he is perhaps best known for covering the Masters. Scottie Scheffler won the Masters in 2024, and that was Lundquist's final event on the call, in any capacity, as at age 83, he has decided to retire. This year was Lundquist's 40th time covering the Masters.
Lundquist has been on the call for some of the most memorable moments in sports. His famous quotes from the lead of this article were from Tiger Woods' famous chip from the 2005 Masters, Christian Laettner's iconic game-winner during March Madness in 1992, and Jackie Smith's unforgettable dropped pass during Super Bowl XIII, respectively.
There needs to be great plays for there to be great calls, but Verne Lundquist was always exceptional on the microphone. His knowledge of sports was unmatched, his ability to get fans engaged was elite, and his voice was perfect for the industry. With that in mind, were you at all surprised by Verne Lundquist's net worth in 2024?