Victor Wembanyama hype going to moon with NBA’s groundbreaking decision amid tanking concerns

The Victor Wembanyama draft hype has been growing and growing, and it will only continue to rocket to the moon with the NBA’s latest decision to stream all of his Boulogne-Levallois Metropolitans 92 French League games for free on the NBA app.

Wembanyama is the clear-cut No. 1 prospect in the 2023 NBA Draft, with many viewing him as a generational talent. His performance in Las Vegas against fellow top prospect Scoot Henderson garnered a lot of attention and only solidified the high opinion of him.

While this is a cool move by the NBA, it’s also rather hilarious given Adam Silver’s recent comments about trying to shut down tanking. Much has been made about the tank race for Victor Wembanyama this season, and this decision to stream all of his games will only feed into that more.

Still, it only makes sense to market a potential future star in the NBA. While nothing is ever guaranteed, giving fans an opportunity to watch a potential future NBA superstar in Wemby play more is a smart decision. We already get to watch top college basketball stars all the time, so making it easier to watch an international star who will almost certainly be the No. 1 pick in the next draft makes all the sense in the world.

As for that tank race, two of the teams expected to lead it, the Utah Jazz and San Antonio Spurs, have been feisty to start the season. The Jazz are 4-1, while the Spurs are 3-2. There are three winless teams remaining: the Orlando Magic, Sacramento Kings and … Los Angeles Lakers. Of course, if the Lakers do tank and get the No. 1 pick, it then goes to the New Orleans Pelicans because of the Anthony Davis trade.