Victor Wembanyama is the talk of the basketball world after going full-unicorn in a recent Metropolitans 92 game against the G League Ignite. But Wembanyama and Ignite’s Scoot Henderson are not the only ones getting massive attention after that contest. There’s also Steeve Ho You Fat, whose name is all you need to know why he’s been trending across social media platforms of late. There is nothing about the way he played against Ignite that warranted more attention online than the letters printed on the back of his jersey. As far as everyone who saw that game is concerned, Steeve Ho You Fat is the top prospect in the 2023 Sports Names Draft — if there ever was one.

Victor Wembanyama, who’s got a unique-sounding name himself, is in attendance during Thursday night’s preseason game between the Minnesota Timberwolves and the Los Angeles Lakers and was asked about the 15 minutes Steeve Ho You Fat is having. Wembanyama, of course, had a hilarious response to that.

“He’s having so much attention right now. I’m so happy for him. He’s taking it in a good way… Let’s be honest: He’s got a crazy name!”

It’s a good thing that Steeve Ho You Fat is taking all the hilarity in stride and actually enjoying it.

As for Victor Wembanyama, his name will continue to be a point of discussion for several months to come — the same name everyone will be waiting to hear in the 2023 NBA Draft where he is expected to be taken first overall by whoever tanks the most.