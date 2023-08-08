The Minnesota Vikings are getting ready for the new NFL season, but not all players are having an easy time during training camp. In this article, we'll focus on four players who are facing difficulties and struggling to find their groove. These players are Andre Carter II, Christian Darrisaw, Andrew Booth Jr, and Ed Ingram. Let's take a closer look at their backgrounds and the challenges they're dealing with.

Vikings' Previous Season

The Minnesota Vikings had a successful 2022 NFL season, finishing with a 13-4 record. They started the season 8-1 for the first time since 2009 and clinched the NFC North for the first time since 2017. However, they were eliminated in the Wild Card round of the playoffs after losing 31-24 to the New York Giants. Kirk Cousins had a strong season, leading the team to 13 wins and passing for over 4,500 yards. The Vikings won several close games and Cousins performed well in late-game situations. Justin Jefferson was also a standout player, being prominently featured in the offense. Of course, they're looking to build on this success and do even better in 2023.

Now, let's focus on four players struggling during the 2023 NFL training camp with the Minnesota Vikings.

1. Andre Carter II

Andre Carter II is an undrafted rookie linebacker known for his quickness and coverage skills. However, during training camp so far, he has struggled to keep up with the fast pace and toughness of the NFL. He has been occasionally outplayed by experienced wide receivers in one-on-one drills. In his third practice with the Vikings, Carter II showed his full range of abilities, getting a sack on a speed rush but also getting stonewalled easily with power and not showing good hand usage.

Although there is a long way to go with Carter II, he has returned to practice after beginning training camp on the PUP list. Kevin O'Connell, the Vikings' offensive coordinator, believes that Carter II is like “an extra draft pick” and has potential. However, he needs to work on his technique and get used to the NFL's demands. The Vikings had an injury-filled practice with multiple players added to the injury list, including Carter II.

2. Christian Darrisaw

Christian Darrisaw, an offensive tackle, was picked by the Vikings in the first round of the 2021 NFL Draft due to his size and athleticism. People expected him to strengthen the team's offensive line. However, an ongoing injury has limited his practice time during training camp, stopping him from building good teamwork with his fellow players. Reports came in that Darrisaw got dinged up and sat out at the end of practice, and he needs to overcome his injury quickly to fulfill his role of protecting the Vikings' quarterback. In his place, Vederian Lowe played well, showing good footwork and power usage. Although he broke out in a big way last season as one of the best offensive tackles in the NFL, he needs to catch up to his potential and work on his technique to improve his game.

3. Andrew Booth Jr

Andrew Booth Jr, a second-year cornerback, is known for his physical style and ability to intercept passes. However, he did have a bit of a tough time last year adjusting from college to the NFL. There were times he struggled to keep up with the game's speed and was beaten on long passes. Booth was out with an undisclosed injury and returned to practice on Monday, but he didn't stand out in a discernible way. To secure his place in the Vikings' defense, he'll have to improve his technique and awareness. Although KJ Osborn praised Booth Jr for being bigger, stronger, and faster, he needs to stay healthy and earn a starting role in his second season.

Andrew Booth Jr clamping CeeDee Lamb is going to be a movie 🍿 pic.twitter.com/dOfsox3599 — Phoenix (@dalvincookin) November 17, 2022

4. Ed Ingram

Second-year right guard Ed Ingram hasn't made much impact during training camp, being overpowered by stronger defensive players. Recall that in his first season in the NFL, Ingram allowed 63 pressures in 1,225 snaps, ranking the worst in the NFL among offensive linemen. Although he was better as a run-blocker, he was a glaring weakness for the Vikings in pass protection. Despite this, he has returned to training camp and has been emerging as a starter for the Vikings. Ingram needs to build his strength and understanding of the offensive strategy to increase his chances of making it onto the Vikings' roster. Sure, his first season was up and down. Still, he has the opportunity to learn from his mistakes and speed up his improvement.

Team's Outlook

The Minnesota Vikings are aiming to build on their rather impressive 2022 NFL season. They want to make a deeper run for the playoffs in 2023. That said, their schedule includes tough games against top teams like Philadelphia, Kansas City, and San Francisco. To compete well, the Vikings need to be at their best. Of course, they'll need their key guys to be in tip-top shape and their young guys to step up big-time.

Having said that, some Vikings are having a tough time during training camp. Andre Carter II, Christian Darrisaw, Andrew Booth Jr, and Ed Ingram are all facing challenges that are slowing them down. Remember, training camp is a time for players to learn, improve, and adapt to the NFL's demands. With the right support and hard work, these players can overcome their struggles and contribute to the Vikings' success on the field. The Vikings staff and their fans are hoping these players can continue to do better as each week passes by.