Minnesota Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins receives a lot of criticism, but superstar wide receiver Justin Jefferson detailed his relationship with Cousins and why it works so well.

“I feel like Kirk has just as much confidence in me as I do for him,” Justin Jefferson said of his relationship with Kirk Cousins, via Albert Breer of Sports Illustrated. “Those plays where I look like I'm covered and he's giving me opportunities to go up and get a ball, that's what I live for. That's his way out. So I always try to make those spectacular plays for him on those.”

We saw that type of play when the Vikings visited the Buffalo Bills last season. Kirk Cousins threw it up to Jefferson on fourth and long with the game on the line, and Jefferson came down with an incredible one-handed catch to keep the game alive.

Cousins and Jefferson have developed a good relationship since Jefferson came into the league in the 2020 season. He quickly established himself as a top receiver in the NFL as a rookie, and is arguably the best, according to many.

The Vikings had a very successful regular season in 2022, but had a disappointing loss to the New York Giants at home in the NFL Playoffs. The team's defense was a large part of the loss. New defensive coordinator Brian Flores will hopefully turn things around this season.

If the Vikings can sort things out on the defensive end, they have the offensive weapons to score enough.