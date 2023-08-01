Kirk Cousins has gotten accustomed to the Minnesota Vikings' offensive schematics after a whole five years with them. Their QB1 surpassed a lot of expectations since being plugged into the position. Although, he credits all that success with Justin Jefferson to Kevin O'Connell's game-changing system.

The Vikings coach has a completely bizarre outlook on how quarterbacks should conduct themselves. Kirk Cousins outlined how Kevin O'Connell wants him and his backups to play the position, via Albert Breer of Sports Illustrated.

“It’s like being a robot and then being an artist. You need to do both as a quarterback. There’s never a way to live on one side of that or the other all the time. If you’re always an artist, you’re going to get sacked, you’re going to get hurt, you’re going to fumble, you’re going to throw picks. You’re going to make some amazing plays, but the production long-term won’t be there,” the Minnesota quarterback said.

Furthermore, he also added why it is essential that he keeps his reads and skills despite a good system from Coach O'Connell.

“If you play like a robot, it’s going to be too stiff. Coaches can’t create the perfect play every time, and you’re going to end up hitting a ceiling at some point. The ability to do both is kind of quarterbacking at its core,” Cousins disclosed.

Overall, the impact of the brains behind their operation is huge. Kirk Cousins unveiled what really made his chemistry stick with weapons like Justin Jefferson and the rest of the Vikings.

“Kevin’s empowered us. He’s really tried to affirm all of us and give us confidence,” he concluded.