Most believe that Justin Jefferson is the best wide receiver in the NFL right now, and playing for the Minnesota Vikings, naturally, there are comparisons drawn to Randy Moss. Jefferson expanded on how he thinks Randy Moss would fare if he was playing for the Vikings in 2024, and how he is aiming to have a career like Moss'.

“You put Randy in our scheme now, he definitely would've went crazy,” Justin Jefferson said, via Jamal Collier of ESPN. “They [didn't] even throw the ball that much, and see how many yards Jerry rice had. It's kind of scary. … Playing 17, 18, 19 years in the NFL in something that's unheard of. It's gonna be tough. But I'm going for it.”

NFL teams definitely throw the ball more in 2024 compared to when Moss was playing with the Vikings. Head coach Kevin O'Connell's scheme is known as one of the best in the league, and it would be scary for opposing defenses if he was suiting up for them right now.

Jefferson is certainly on a great track to be one of the best receivers to play. There are a lot of good wide receivers in the NFL right now, but Jefferson is a complete game-changer for Minnesota.

Vikings look to bounce back from loss to Lions

The Vikings are one of the surprising stories in the NFL this season. Despite a rash of injuries before the start of the year, Minnesota started out 5-0 before suffering a loss to the Detroit Lions this past Sunday. They are now tied for the division lead at 5-1 in the best division in football, the NFC North.

This coming week, the Vikings will play on Thursday Night Football on the road against the Los Angeles Rams. The Rams are expecting Cooper Kupp to make his return to the field, but the team overall is still ravaged with injuries. The Vikings should be the favorites coming into this game.

Despite the hot start to the year, the game against the Lions was a blown opportunity. It would have resulted in the Vikings having a bit of a cushion atop the NFC North. Now, it will undoubtedly be a tight race down the stretch. Minnesota needs every game, and it would be a disappointment if the team did not rebound against the Rams.

It will be interesting to see how the Vikings respond in the next couple of weeks against some beatable teams.