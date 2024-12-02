The Minnesota Vikings have been able to avoid major injuries throughout the majority of the season, and that trend may continue with cornerback Stephon Gilmore. He had to leave the Week 13 game against the Arizona Cardinals with a hamstring injury and did not return to the game.

However, head coach Kevin O'Connell was hopeful that the issue was not a long-term problem that would impact the team in upcoming games. After Gilmore left the game in the second quarter he was replaced by backup corner Fabien Moreau. The Cardinals appeared to target Moreau on a number of plays as the game progresses, and he was called for pass interference on two occasions.

He was also beaten for a 15-yard TD reception by rookie Marvin Harrison Jr. that gave the Cardinals a 19-6 lead in the third quarter.

While the Cardinals were able to move the ball fairly well through three quarters, the Harrison touchdown marked the only time they got into the end zone in six red zone opportunities.

Vikings defense came through at the most important moment

Defensive coordinator Brian Flores had the Vikings playing their best defense on Arizona's final possession of the fourth quarter. The Cardinals had their full complement of three timeouts and 1:13 to get in position to attempt a potential game-winning field goal

However, the Vikings defense did not give the Cardinals anything on that drive. Linebacker Jonathan Greenard posted the Vikings' only sack of Arizona quarterback Kyler Murray on a second-down play and he also stripped the ball. While the Cardinals recovered, they were in a desperate position on a 4th-and 10 play from their own 30, and Shaq Griffin clinched the 23-22 victory for the Vikings with an interception.

Cardinals coach Jonathan Gannon was not happy with his team's performance at the end of the game. “We went backwards on the last drive,” Gannon said. “That was brutal.”

The Cardinals had bottled up Sam Darnold and the Minnesota offense for the large majority of the game. However, the Vikings kept plugging away and they got back in the game when Darnold hit tight end Johnny Mundt with a 4-yard TD pass late in the third quarter.

The Vikings scored the go-ahead touchdown when Darnold hit running back Aaron Jones with a 5-yard TD pass.

Darnold completed 21 of 31 passes for 235 yards with his two scoring passes. He did not throw an interception, and Vikings head coach Kevin O'Connell continues to support Darnold's work under center. “Sam has been absolutely huge for us in these moments where everybody needs him,” O'Connell said.