Here we will look at the four Minnesota Vikings who are most to blame for their Week 11 loss vs. the Denver Broncos.

The Minnesota Vikings suffered a heartbreaking loss to the Denver Broncos in Week 11, with a final score of 21-20. The defeat left fans and analysts alike dissecting the game, searching for answers, and assigning blame. In this article, we will delve into the key moments of the game. We will identify four personnel from the Vikings who can be held accountable for the loss, and provide a compelling analysis of the team's performance.

Week 11 loss

The winning streak has concluded. While we anticipated its eventual end, the Minnesota Vikings' impressive five-game run concluded in a heart-wrenching manner last night against the Denver Broncos. The loss drops the Vikings to 6-5 on the season.

Throughout much of the game, Minnesota seemed to be in command. They consistently made crucial plays. The ground game, dormant for most of the season, exhibited signs of vitality. Josh Dobbs showcased his skills, both with his arm and his legs. At times, he even looked quite spectacular. For three-and-a-half quarters, it appeared that the Vikings were poised for yet another triumph.

However, everything unraveled.

In the closing moments, the Vikings' defense stumbled. They allowed Russell Wilson and the Broncos to advance down the field and secure the decisive touchdown. Yes, it's a disheartening conclusion to the streak. Still, the inevitability of good things coming to an end remains. Now, attention shifts to the upcoming week. The Vikings have a pivotal divisional clash on Monday Night Football against the Chicago Bears. Notably, this game may witness the return of wide receiver Justin Jefferson.

Here we will look at the four Minnesota Vikings who are most to blame for their Week 11 loss vs. the Denver Broncos.

The Culprit: Turnovers

Turnovers loomed large in the Vikings' early-season struggles. Of course, these contributed significantly to their 0-3 start. Multiple turnovers in each of those games placed their defense in challenging situations, resulting in adverse outcomes.

Recently, the team had largely addressed the turnover issues during their winning streak. While occasional instances arose, they were either early and manageable or isolated incidents that didn't excessively burden the defense.

Regrettably, the turnover problem resurfaced aggressively on Monday night against the Broncos. It began with a fumble on the very first drive. Sadly, the issues persisted throughout the game. After the early Alexander Mattison fumble, Dobbs fumbled three times, losing one. In addition, he threw a costly interception.

Facing three turnovers against any opponent is formidable. Against a formidable defense like the Broncos, it becomes nearly insurmountable. Despite the turnovers, the Vikings had an opportunity to win at the game's conclusion but fell just short. Ultimately, a more secure ball-handling approach could have spared them the need for a dramatic comeback.

Josh Dobbs's Performance

In the Vikings' Week 11 loss to the Broncos, Josh Dobbs completed 20 of 32 passes for 221 yards. He also recorded one touchdown and one interception. Dobbs also rushed eight times for 21 yards and scored another touchdown. While he delivered a serviceable overall performance, his ball security issues were glaring on Sunday night.

Two turnovers directly led to Broncos field goals. In addition, despite guiding the Vikings to three points in a lengthy fourth-quarter drive, Dobbs couldn't muster a response to Denver's go-ahead touchdown. They ended the game with four consecutive incomplete passes. Despite these challenges, Dobbs retains job security. Keep in mind as well that the potential return of Justin Jefferson adds a positive dimension. This is as Dobbs looks ahead to a Week 12 divisional home clash with the Bears on Monday night.

Alexander Mattison's Fumble

JOSEY JEWELL RECOVERS ALEXANDER MATTISON’S FUMBLE!!#Broncos defense keeps Denver in the game 👏 Now the offense needs to start putting points on the board…#MINvsDEN #BroncosCountry pic.twitter.com/6n0RTlxdJ6 — KLSFootball (@klsfootball) November 20, 2023

In this loss to the Broncos, Alexander Mattison carried the ball 18 times for 81 yards and caught his only target for a loss of 1 yard. Unfortunately, he also lost a crucial fumble. The fumble, occurring on the Broncos' 35-yard line, resulted in a Denver field goal. Although Mattison started strongly, his efficiency dwindled in the later stages of the game. Despite this setback, he achieved his highest rushing yardage total since Week 4.

On a positive note, Mattison's swift recovery from a Week 10 concussion allowed him to play on Sunday night. He also surpassed backfield mate Ty Chandler by eight carries. This performance seemingly solidifies Mattison's hold on the No. 1 running back position as the team prepares for Week 12.

Looking Ahead

In conclusion, the Minnesota Vikings' Week 11 loss against the Denver Broncos unfolded as a challenging chapter. It was marked by critical turnovers and individual performances that fell short of expectations. The re-emergence of turnover issues, especially against a formidable defense like the Broncos, proved to be a significant hurdle. While Josh Dobbs delivered a serviceable overall performance, his notable ball security lapses hindered the team's chances. Similarly, Alexander Mattison's strong start and recovery from a recent concussion were overshadowed by a costly fumble. As the Vikings regroup for the upcoming Week 12 divisional clash against the Bears, the lessons learned from this defeat should serve as a catalyst for addressing key areas of improvement. This team should have a collective focus on securing a rebound and resuming their pursuit of success in the remainder of the season.