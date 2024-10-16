The Minnesota Vikings have started the season a perfect 5-0. After defeating the New York Jets in Week 5’s showdown in London, the team entered its bye week undefeated and in command of the NFC North. While there are plenty of reasons for Vikings fans to celebrate, the team didn’t leave England unscathed. Running back Aaron Jones suffered a right hip injury that forced him from the Week 5 contest in the first quarter.

Following the game, the Vikings received a positive update on Jones as his hip injury isn’t as significant as originally feared. In fact, it’s not even a hip injury anymore as Minnesota has changed the designation to a hamstring strain. The veteran RB was considered week-to-week after returning from London and the team’s well-placed bye has provided Jones additional time to heal.

The eighth-year pro said he would practice on Thursday and the Vikings will make a determination on his availability for their upcoming clash with the Detroit Lions as the week progresses. Regarding the injury, Jones said his right hamstring tightened up during pregame warmups in Week 5 but improved by kickoff, according to ESPN’s Kevin Seifert. After a 23-yard reception in the first quarter, Jones’ hamstring flared up and he was removed from the game.

Aaron Jones hopes to return to the Vikings for a divisional clash with the Lions

Backup RB Ty Chandler took over for Jones in the backfield and turned 14 carries into 30 yards against the Jets. Chandler is in line to start for the Vikings in Week 7 if Jones is unable to suit up. The team also added Cam Akers in a trade with the Houston Texans for running back depth. Akers played in six games with Minnesota last season.

The Vikings have been incredibly dominant during their 5-0 start, trailing for a mere 3:26 this season. The team has found success thanks in large part to a surprise, MVP-caliber season from quarterback Sam Darnold, However, the running game has yet to really take off. Minnesota ranks 20th in rushing yards per game with 115.4 yards per contest. Jones has 71 carries for 350 yards and one touchdown in five games this season, adding 17 receptions for 167 yards and another score.

The Vikings look to remain undefeated when they take on the 4-1 Lions Sunday. Minnesota is currently in first place in the NFC North but Detroit could usurp them with a win in Week 7.