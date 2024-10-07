The Minnesota Vikings have been one of the most pleasant surprises in the 2024 NFL season. Many NFL fans and analysts dismissed Minnesota's chances before the season, especially after J.J. McCarthy's injury that ended his rookie season before it began. However, that hasn't stopped the Vikings from starting the season 5-0 and putting up some eye-popping stats.

One stat shows that Minnesota has had a hot start for the ages. The 2024 Vikings are a top-five team since 1970 when measuring the least amount of time trailing through five games.

Here are the top six teams during that stretch, along with the amount of time they trailed during those games:

2009 New Orleans Saints – 0:00

1984 Miami Dolphins – 1:07

2023 San Francisco 49ers – 1:45

1999 St. Louis Rams – 2:30

2024 Minnesota Vikings – 3:26

1998 Denver Broncos – 4:23

This is more impressive when you look at where the rest of these teams ended their seasons. All five teams other than the Vikings reached the Super Bowl, with three of them (Saints, Rams, Broncos) winning the Lombardi Trophy. This bodes well for the Vikings making a deep playoff run.

It's not just the 5-0 start that is impressive, it's the amount of time that they have dominated that is noteworthy. After all, the Vikings have had eight 5-0 starts prior to this season and none have resulted in a Super Bowl berth.

The last time the Vikings started 5-0 was in 2016. That Vikings squad finished the season 8-8 and missed the playoffs.

Sam Darnold and the 2024 Vikings will do everything in their power to avoid an outcome like that.

Vikings RB Aaron Jones injured during Week 5 victory in London

The Vikings did get a little banged up during their Week 5 victory against the Jets.

RB Aaron Jones left the game during the first half with a hip injury. He was initially ruled as questionable to return, but was changed to out after the second half started.

Jones was limping around the sidelines in obvious pain after sustaining the injury.

Jones will have an MRI on Monday to determine the scope of the damage, per NFL Network's Ian Rapaport.

“Aaron Jones is going to have an MRI today just to see what damage it did on that hip,” Rapoport said on Monday via Good Morning Football. “This doesn't seem like a major injury on its face, though. Kevin O'Connell saying right after the game that he believed it would be short term, and the schedule does them some favors, too. They have a bye coming up, so there is a real chance — depending on the results of the MRI — that Aaron Jones could be back after the bye.”

Aaron Jones has been a major part of the Vikings offense through five games, so losing him for extended time would be a problem. Jones leads the Vikings with 71 carries for 350 yards and one touchdown on the ground. He also has the most targets (20), receptions (17), and receiving yards (167) on the team aside from Justin Jefferson.

Vikings fans should hope for some positive results from Monday's MRI, otherwise they could be without a core offensive weapon during a crucial stretch of the season.