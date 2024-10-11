The Minnesota Vikings have been arguably the biggest surprise in the NFL so far this season, and that's due in large part to the incredible play from quarterback Sam Darnold under center. Darnold went from being a cast off veteran quarterback to leading Minnesota to an undefeated record through five games, making him an early frontrunner to win several awards.

While Darnold is considered a leader in the MVP race currently, one award he's surprisingly not eligible to win is the NFL's Comeback Player of the Year award. While there's no doubt that Darnold's story is quite a comeback, the league sent a memo to voters ahead of the season that would prevent them from voting for Darnold to win the award.

Via Rob Maaddi:

“Vikings QB Sam Darnold probably would’ve been a candidate for the Comeback Player of the Year award before the AP issued guidance to voters before the season, instructing them that ‘the spirit of the award is to honor a player who has demonstrated resilience in the face of adversity by overcoming illness, physical injury or other circumstances that led him to miss playing time the previous season.' If he keeps playing at this level, Darnold could end up with another award: Most Valuable Player.”

Sam Darnold could end up winning MVP for the Vikings instead

Darnold has certainly put together quite a comeback story, as he's finally realized the potential that resulted in him being selected with the third overall pick of the 2018 NFL Draft. The problem is that the league is narrowing the scope of what the award defines, which means Darnold doesn't really fit the criteria for the Comeback Player of the Year.

Still, if Darnold keeps playing at this incredibly high level (87/137, 1111 YDS, 11 TD, 4 INT), he will likely manage to rack up some awards this season. It just won't be the Comeback Player of the Year award, as it seems it will end up going to a player who further fits the criteria of the award than Darnold, despite his obvious comeback story.