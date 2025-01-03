Heading into the most anticipated regular season game of 2024, both the Minnesota Vikings and Detroit Lions are hopeful to be as healthy as possible. With the No. 1 seed in the NFC Playoff Picture on the line, the Vikings got a positive update regarding veteran running back Aaron Jones and his quad injury before their matchup with the Lions, per Tom Pelissero on X.

“#Vikings RB Aaron Jones (quad) is off the injury report and good to go Sunday night vs. Detroit,” Pelissero wrote.

Though Jones played in just 11 games in 2023 before signing with the Vikings, he's been available in every game of 2024, showing a revival of his career at 30 years old and avoiding injury.

With a first-round bye on the line against the Detroit Lions on Sunday Night Football, the stakes couldn't be higher— at least for a regular season matchup.

Vikings RB Aaron Jones likely to set career-high on SNF vs. Lions

Coming into Week 18 against the Lions, Jones could be in for a performance that sets a career-high for the seven-year veteran.

The most rushing yards for Jones in a season was set in 2022 when he rushed for 1,121 yards. However, in 2024, Jones is just 29 yards away from surpassing that mark.

There has only been one game in 2024 that resulted in fewer than 29 yards from Jones, and that was in Week 13 against the Arizona Cardinals. Jones had just five rushes that game, totaling 22 yards on the ground.

However, with the Lions' defense earning the title of the most injured unit in the league, Jones could have a strong night against them in pursuit of the No. 1 seed.

Regardless of individual numbers, Jones would likely be just as happy if the Vikings won and he was held to less than 28 yards than the opposite. In a team game like football, individual accolades only matter so much, especially as a 30-year-0ld running back on the tail-end of his career.

The individual accolades could help him get a bigger contract elsewhere. But, it appears that Jones' main goal is helping his team secure the No. 1 seed in the NFC following a Week 18 victory over the Lions on Sunday Night Football.