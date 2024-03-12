The Minnesota Vikings and running back Aaron Jones have agreed to a deal, according to Dianna Russini of The Athletic.
It is a one-year, $7 million deal for Jones and the Vikings, according to Adam Schefter of ESPN.
Aaron Jones was released on Monday by the Green Bay Packers after they added Josh Jacobs. The Packers and Jones failed to come to a solution on a long-term deal, so they decided to move on and bring in a younger option in Josh Jacobs.
As for the Vikings, they have a quality weapon in the backfield with Jones for their new quarterback, whether that be Sam Darnold or a rookie next season. Adding Jones to a stable of weapons that includes Justin Jefferson and Jordan Addison makes a lot of sense.
It will be interesting to see who ends up as the starting quarterback for the Vikings this year, but either way, they will be leaning on Jones in the running game, and he could be a useful player in the passing game as well.
It is not the first instance of a running back signing with a division rival in free agency, as Saquon Barkley left the New York Giants to sign with the Philadelphia Eagles. It will make the matchups between the Vikings and Packers a bit more interesting this season.
After the departure of Kirk Cousins, the Vikings have more to figure out this offseason, but they have made their situation a lot more palatable for quarterbacks to play in with the addition of Jones.