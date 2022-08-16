Minnesota Vikings icon Adrian Peterson’s boxing match against Le’Veon Bell may have been delayed, but there’s no stopping these two from getting in the ring to battle each other. For his part, it is clear that Peterson has been putting in the work as he prepares to match up against the former Pittsburgh Steelers running back.

A video of Peterson during a sparring session is currently making its rounds on social media — and for good reason. The seven-time Pro-Bowler just knocked out his sparring partner with a deadly one-two punch combination:

Former #Vikings RB @AdrianPeterson w/ the knock out blow as he trains to fight former #Steelers RB @LeVeonBell… This is going to be a brawl… pic.twitter.com/SkYp3Dy5yq — Ron Johnson (@3RonJohnson) August 15, 2022

That’s nasty. Peterson showed off his power and precision with that lethal combination as both punches hit the money. His opponent went straight down and he needed a minute or two on the canvas to compose himself. Peterson actually tried to help him up, but the guy couldn’t get up just yet.

Le’Veon Bell better be training as hard as Peterson has. Otherwise, this could be a blood bath.

The two were originally scheduled to face off on July 30 at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles. However, the event’s main event — a matchup between YouTube stars AnEsonGib and Austin McBroom — was called off. The promotion announced that the fight has now been rescheduled for “early September,” but no final date has been set.

This will be Adrian Peterson’s boxing debut, as is the case for Bell. However, based on what we’ve been seeing from the former, it does seem as though Peterson could have a career in boxing in the near future.