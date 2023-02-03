Scandal will always turn a profit. A Brett Favre Minnesota Vikings jersey that was worn in the infamous 2009 NFC Championship Game versus the “Bountygate” New Orleans Saints is now up for auction, according to the Green Bay Press-Gazette’s Scott Venci.

The No. 4 jersey, which was worn in the second-half and overtime of the 31-28 title game, has already received an early bid of nine thousand dollars. The game is still an extremely sensitive topic for a Super Bowl-starved Vikings fan base, even more than a decade later. For many, the Saints’ victory, which ultimately culminated with a championship parade, is mired in controversy and dishonor.

An investigation concluded that Saints players were given extra financial incentive, or “bounties”, that would inflict enough physical damage to potentially take Favre out of the game. There were multiple late hits on the legendary quarterback that the officials did not call, including a low tackle near his ankle that temporary sidelined Favre.

“Bountygate” resulted in one-year suspensions for head coach Sean Payton and the plan’s alleged architect, defensive coordinator Gregg Williams. The franchise was also forced to pay steep fines and forfeit draft picks. None of that was much consolation to the Vikings, though. There is no amendment in the history books that names them as the rightful NFC Champions, nor is there a physical asterisk etched aside the Saints Super Bowl victory. No, history seems to remember Payton quite fondly considering.

These days, Favre has his own legal scandal to worry about, as he is accused of improperly allocating Mississippi welfare funds. With ignominy clouding both sides, the 2009 NFC Championship Game might be better left buried in history.

This jersey sale will make that a bit harder for Vikings fans to do, though.