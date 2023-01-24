With first-year Head Coach Kevin O’Connell taking over, and veteran quarterback Kirk Cousins leading the charge, the Minnesota Vikings put together a strong campaign in 2022.

The Vikings finished the regular season with a 13-4 record and a first-place finish in the NFC North. At times, this team looked to be among the best in the NFL.

But this Vikings team also played many games that came down to the very end. 11 of their 17 regular season games were decided by eight points or less, and each of these resulted in a Vikings win. But their luck in these close games came to an end in the playoffs.

In the Wild Card round of the playoffs, Cousins and the Vikings took on Daniel Jones and the New York Giants. In a rematch, just three weeks after the Vikings beat them by a score of 27-24, the outcome was different in the postseason.

Ultimately, the Vikings fell to the Giants in the Wild Card by a score of 31-24. This was their first single-digit loss of the season.

Even with their Wild Card exit, this Vikings team put together a quality 2022 campaign.

On the offensive side of the ball, they have several solid options, including the NFL’s best wide receiver in Justin Jefferson. In his third NFL season, Jefferson dominated in nearly every way possible. He finished the year recording 128 receptions for 1,809 receiving yards and eight receiving touchdowns on 184 total targets.

While the offense strung together several solid performances, the defense struggled in a big way. Over their 18 games played, they allowed at least 24 points in 10 of them.

Through the air, this defense was one of the worst in the NFL. They finished the season allowing 4,515 receiving yards and 23 receiving touchdowns.

Against the run, this defense was much better. They allowed just 2,093 rushing yards but also gave up 18 total rushing touchdowns.

With that being said, there is room for improvement on both sides of the ball for this team. If they hope to remain competitive and make a Super Bowl run next season, there are several moves they must make.

Here are three moves the Vikings must make this offseason.

3. Lock in TJ Hockenson with an extension

The Vikings made a massive move at the trade deadline when they acquired tight end TJ Hockenson from the Detroit Lions.

Upon his arrival, Hockenson played a key role in the offense. Over 10 regular season games, he recorded 60 receptions for 519 receiving yards and three receiving touchdowns.

In the regular season, Hockenson put together several big performances, but his best came against the Giants in Week 16. He finished the game with 13 receptions for 109 receiving yards and two receiving touchdowns.

When the Vikings took on the Giants in the playoffs, Hockenson once again stole the show on offense. He recorded 10 receptions for a season-high 129 receiving yards.

The Vikings move to add Hockenson at the deadline proved they are looking to win now. But to ensure the move was worth it, they need to give the young tight end an extension.

Hockenson proved to be a perfect fit within the Vikings offense and can make the necessary plays when called upon. If the Vikings are looking to continue to be competitive, he is the sort of talent needed on the offensive side of the ball.

2. Add talent at WR

The Vikings offense has a solidified superstar in Justin Jefferson. But he can’t be the only force through the air.

Veteran wide receiver Adam Thielen, while being productive this past season, is not the player that he once was. KJ Osborn showed flashes at times but does not seem to be a top-tier WR2.

In the draft, there could be quality options in nearly every round. This could mean looking at players such as Ohio State’s Jaxon Smith-Njigba or TCU’s Quentin Johnston.

Adding another young talent next to Jefferson could take this offense to the next level. And it could be the exact type of move this team must make. With that being said, adding another wide receiver should be near the top of the Vikings off-season to-do list.

1. Add depth at cornerback

As noted, the Vikings defense had major problems through the air. Between injuries and an overall lack of production, the secondary struggled in a big way.

The Vikings could look to address the cornerback position through either the draft or free agency. With the 23rd overall pick, there could be several talented players on the board. This could include Penn State’s Joey Porter Jr, Georgia’s Kelee Ringo, or Oregon’s Christian Gonzalez. Any of these players could step in and immediately contribute.

If the Vikings look to go through free agency, there could also be several big names on their shortlist. This could come in Jonathan Jones, Marcus Peters, or even Patrick Peterson.

Regardless of how they choose to approach it, addressing the secondary is something that must happen.