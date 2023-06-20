Former Minnesota Vikings star RB Dalvin Cook spoke fondly of his time in Minneapolis when interviewed this week.

Cook had nothing but good things to say about his career up north, when speaking with Adam Schefter on his ESPN podcast.

“I’m grateful. I love Minnesota. The people grew on me, the community grew on me. It was great for me and my family.”

The 27-year-old was released on June 9 after the team was unwilling to finance his $10.4 million salary this year, and Cook did not want to take a pay cut.

He was drafted by the team in the second round of the 2017 NFL Draft and was with the team for six seasons before parting ways this month.

Cook's brother James plays RB for the Buffalo Bills, and they may soon become divisional foes. Rumors have swirled since older brother Dalvin's release that have linked him to the Miami Dolphins as a possible landing spot.

When asked by Schefter what he will remember most from his time in Minnesota, he had a vivid moment to share.

“The Minneapolis Miracle. I was on the sidelines for it my rookie year, but I was literally right there in front of Stefon Diggs when he caught that ball. He didn’t look to go out of bounds at all, he looked dead at the end zone to go score a touchdown. I’ll never forget that in my life.”

The play Cook described was one of the most iconic in Minnesota sports history, a walk-off touchdown to propel the Vikings to the NFC Championship in 2018. The team made the playoffs twice more in Cook's tenure, but never advanced as far. He will look to help another organization go further with his veteran skillset when he likely signs this offseason.