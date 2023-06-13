The Minnesota Vikings ended months of rumors by deciding to release Pro Bowl running back Dalvin Cook. As such, he enters free agency as easily the best player at the position, and it remains to be seen where he ends up next.

Cook hopped on The Rich Eisen Show and discussed a wide range of topics with guest host Tom Pelisero. One question was how free agency has been for him, and Cook got brutally honest about how the process has gone.

“It's crazy…Going through this process in real life, it kind of feels like a video game for me…It's the next step in my life and I've had a lot of people reach out to me…It's a lot of people reaching out.”

🗣️ @dalvincook On his love for Minnesota, what his new team will be getting and who's all in the mix and blowing up his phone — great chat today with the free agent running back and guest host @TomPelissero:#NFL #SKOL pic.twitter.com/8yAnuOnck3 — Rich Eisen Show (@RichEisenShow) June 13, 2023

It's not often that a player of Cook's caliber gets released, and it's even more rare that it happens in June. Of course, a number of teams have emerged as rumored destinations, most notably the Miami Dolphins. The running game led by head coach Mike McDaniel and the fact Cook played college football at Florida State have the Dolphins as an obvious fit. Cook also ignited those rumors by posting a picture on his Instagram of him at Hard Rock Stadium.

But we can only imagine how many teams are inquiring about Cook. This past season, he ran for 1,173 yards with eight touchdowns and played all 17 games. He also caught 39 passes for 295 yards with two scores, so he can still produce at a high level.

It might be a while, but the Dalvin Cook Sweepstakes are surely going to be fun to watch over the next few weeks or months.