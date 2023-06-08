The Minnesota Vikings and star running back Dalvin Cook are parting ways, according to Tom Pelissero of NFL Network.

The Vikings are reportedly expected to trade Dalvin Cook one more time on Thursday, and if they are unable to, they plan to process his official release on Friday, according to Adam Schefter of ESPN.

Cook will become a free agent and age 27 and will have many suitors. He signed a five-year contract extension with the Vikings in 2020 that was worth $63 million in new money, according to Over The Cap.

The running back position has been devalued over the years in the NFL, and this is just another example of it. The Vikings had a strong skill position group headlined by wide receiver Justin Jefferson and Cook in the backfield, but they decided to move on from Cook.

The Vikings will owe Cook $ million this year when the release becomes official, and with the transaction taking place after June 1, Minnesota will save $9 million in cap space, and take $5.1 million in dead money on their 2023 cap, according to Schefter.

It is assumed that Alexander Mattison will take over the main role at running back for the Vikings. The Vikings have Alexander Mattison locked into a two-year $7 million contract, so they will be spending much less on the running back position in the near future.

It will be interesting to see where Cook ends up. Most believe he still has good play left in the tank. The running back market was not great when it came to pay this offseason, but Cook could still contribute to a winning team.