Over the last four seasons, running back Dalvin Cook has been an absolute machine for the Minnesota Vikings’ ground game.

The Florida State product tallied over 1,100 rushing yards in each of the last four campaigns including an average of over 10 rushing touchdowns per year. His production becomes all the more shocking given the latest news that Dalvin Cook just went under the knife in order to repair a shoulder injury.

It’s not from any recent contact or an injury suffered during their season-ending loss to the New York Giants last month. It’s reportedly a 2019 that’s bothered him for four years, according to ESPN insider Adam Schefter.

“Vikings’ Pro-Bowl RB Dalvin Cook, who is second in the NFL in total yards since 2019, underwent surgery today to fix the broken shoulder injury he suffered in that same year, 2019. “Dalvin has been absolutely dominant and we cannot wait until September,” said his agency @LAASportsEnt.”

Given the physical beating that running backs go through on a week-to-week basis, taking all those hits while nursing a shoulder injury takes not just physical strength and unreal pain tolerance, but also mental fortitude to be willing to keep taking contact from NFL-size defenders.

It becomes all the more impressive now that Dalvin Cook has missed just eight games total throughout that span while playing at a Pro Bowl level in all four seasons. If Cook can get his shoulder back to 100 percent before next season begins, the Vikings star could become even more dangerous.