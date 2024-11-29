After spending the first six years of his NFL career with the New York Giants, quarterback Daniel Jones is preparing to enter uncharted waters. However, there is a clear reason he decided to take his talents to the Minnesota Vikings.

With Sam Darnold playing the way he is, Jones knows he won't see immediately playing time. However, he understands head coach Kevin O'Connell and company's vision. As he joins the Vikings, Jones is prepared to soak in as much information as possible and help in any area he can, via Talkin' Giants.

“I'm excited to be here, excited to be a Minnesota Viking,” Jones said. “Awesome opportunity, just looking to help out and be a part of this team. Got some great momentum going, just want to help out in any way I can.

“You look offensively at what they've been able to do. The system, coach O'Connell and his staff. Just a lot of good things happening across the board as a team and an organization. On offense especially,” Jones continued. “Just excited to join that and help out wherever I can.”

Jones comes to Minnesota with 70 games – 69 starts – of NFL experience under his belt. However, he holds just a 24-44-1 record. He has thrown for 14,582 yards, 70 touchdowns and 47 interceptions. Furthermore, Jones has added 2,179 rushing yards and 15 scores on the ground.

The quarterback can learn a thing or two about comebacks from Darnold. A fellow castaway first-round pick, Darnold is excelling with the Vikings in 2024. Leading Minnesota to a 9-2 record, he has thrown for 2,717 yards, 21 touchdowns and 10 interceptions.

The Vikings still have some work to do, but they are on their way to clinching a playoff spot. Daniel Jones will now get a front row seat in seeing how Minnesota operates. As he hopes to one day regain a starting quarterback spot, Jones is optimistic his Vikings tenure gives him all the development tools he needs.