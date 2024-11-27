The Minnesota Vikings are making some moves ahead of Week 13, as they signed former New York Giants quarterback Daniel Jones, according to Jordan Schultz of NFL on Fox. This comes after the Giants released Jones to start Tommy DeVito. He was in the second season of his four-year, $160 million contract. However, Schultz also reported that Jones had several options, but prioritized a team in contention with a QB-friendly offensive system and a coaching staff known for maximizing player potential. After seeing Sam Darnold have a resurgence this season, that could've been a motivating factor for the former first-round pick.

