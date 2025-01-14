Following a 27-9 loss on Monday night in their Wild Card matchup against the Los Angeles Rams, fans — specifically on social media — went in on Minnesota Vikings quarterback Sam Darnold. After leading the Vikings to a 14-3 record and battling for a chance at the No. 1 seed in the NFC, Darnold and the Vikings fell to the Rams, causing social media to erupt.

It wasn't just an averagely poor performance from Darnold and the Vikings. Minnesota's quarterback set a postseason milestone in first-half sacks, getting sacked six times before halftime. With that, fans all over the NFL landscape rushed to their nearest device to send off their best memes, ripping into the Vikings and their quarterback after floundering in Wild Card Weekend.

Following the conclusion of this game, sports media personality Brett Kollmann took to X, sharing a stat with his followers that's almost hard to believe for those who might've missed the game.

“Vikings allowed 24 pressures tonight,” Kollmann wrote. “Rams allowed 6.”

For those who watched the game, it was incredibly believable, as Darnold was sacked six times in the first half alone.

And social media had a field day watching Darnold fight for his life in the pocket.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

However, one of the most common ways fans trolled Darnold after the loss was by noting how his last two performances likely impacted his next paycheck after some believed the seven-year veteran was getting a major payday in 2025.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Now, contract jokes weren't the only way social media trolled Darnold. Along with contract memes, Darnold's infamous quote of ‘seeing ghosts' was back on the timeline, with fans attacking the Vikings' quarterback for the silly quote during his time under Adam Gase with the New York Jets.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

While social media had their fun dogging the Vikings' quarterback, it might be best for Darnold to take a few days off social media. Although the memes were just jokes, there's no doubt that Darnold is feeling the gravity of this loss after how promising their 2024 season was going.