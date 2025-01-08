ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The Minnesota Vikings will meet the Los Angeles Rams in the NFC Wildcard on Monday Night Football. The playoffs are alive in Los Angeles as we continue our NFL odds series and make a Vikings-Rams prediction and pick.

Vikings-Rams Last Game – Matchup History

The Vikings lost just three games this season, and one of them came in a Thursday Night thriller against the Rams earlier this season, where they fell 30-20. This will be the first playoff battle between the Vikings and Rams since 2000. Overall, the Vikings are 5-2 over seven playoff games against the Rams. The Rams have won three games in a row in this series, including two in a row at Sofi Stadium.

Overall Series: Vikings lead 27-19-2.

Here are the Vikings-Rams NFC Wildcard odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NFC Wild Card Odds: Vikings-Rams Odds

Minnesota Vikings: -1.5 (-105)

Moneyline: -118

Los Angeles Rams: +1.5 (-115)

Moneyline: +100

Over: 47.5 (-105)

Under: 47.5 (-115)

How to Watch Vikings vs. Rams

Time: 8:15 ET/5:15 PM PT

TV: ABC

Why The Vikings Could Cover The Spread/Win

When the Vikings played the Rams in October, they were victims of bad officiating and inability to run the ball. However, this game feels like a second chance at beating a team that likely saved their season by beating them earlier this season.

TJ Hockenson did not play in the first game, but will play in this game. Ultimately, this will be a big boon for the Vikings, as they will get one of their top weapons back. It will also give Sam Darnold someone else to throw to when star receiver Justin Jefferson is covered. Additionally, the Rams struggled against tight ends, allowing the fourth-most receiving yards to the position.

Darnold finished the season with 4,319 yards passing with 35 touchdowns and 12 interceptions. Significantly, he went 18 for 25 with 240 yards passing and two touchdowns in the October loss but also took three sacks. Aaron Jones rushed for 1,138 yards and five touchdowns this season while also yielding 51 receptions for 408 yards and two scores. However, he struggled the most against the Rams, rushing 19 times for just 58 yards. Jefferson had another great season, finishing with 1,533 yards and 10 touchdowns. Likewise, he had eight catches for 115 yards in the loss to the Rams but did not get into the endzone.

The Vikings went 2 for 7 on third-down conversions in that game and finished with 276 total yards. Unfortunately, they committed nine penalties, which likely halted their progress.

The defense could not stop the Rams at all in that game. While they were not awful against the running game, they still allowed Puka Nacua and Cooper Kupp to torch them.

The Vikings will cover the spread if Jones can find some running lanes and they can avoid taking unnecessary penalties. Furthermore, they must contain Kupp and Nacua.

Why The Rams Could Cover The Spread/Win

Sean McVay understands the challenge of playing the Vikings, and also knows that the win from earlier this season means little when it comes to this game. Yet, the Rams can win this game if they do the little things they did in that game and take it to the next level.

Matthew Stafford had a solid season, passing for 3,762 yards, 2o touchdowns, and eight interceptions. When the Rams beat the Vikings earlier this season, he went 25 for 34 with 279 yards passing, four touchdowns, and one interception. The offensive line protected Stafford and gave him time to throw. Meanwhile, Kyren Williams is coming off a good season, running 316 times for 1,299 yards and 14 touchdowns. Williams was solid in that game against the Vikings, running 23 times for 97 yards.

Nakua and Kupp were the stars of that game, finding ways to get open to catch great passes from Stafford. Nacua caught seven passes for 106 yards, while Kupp had five for 51 yards and one touchdown.

The defense stopped Jones from running the football. Then, they pressured Darnold into making bad passes, and they also benefitted from penalties that set the Vikings back.

The Rams will cover the spread if they can run the ball efficiently while getting the ball to Kupp and Nacua. Then, they must play opportunistic football and force turnovers.

Final Vikings-Rams Prediction & Pick

The Vikings went 11-5-1 against the spread this season, while the Rams went 9-8 against the odds. Moreover, the Vikings went 4-3-1 against the spread on the road, while the Rams went 4-5 against the odds at home. The Vikings went 7-4-1 against the spread when facing the conference, while the Rams went 6-6.

Despite the Rams controlling the first game, it's hard to ignore that a lot of things went their way, including penalties. Thus, I don't see that happening twice. Consequently, the Rams will be unable to stop Hockenson, which will be the difference.

Final Vikings-Rams Prediction & Pick: Minnesota Vikings: -1.5 (-105)