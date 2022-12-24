By Joey Mistretta · 1 min read

Place kicker Greg Joseph made Minnesota Vikings history on Saturday. Joseph’s game-winning 61-yard field goal is the longest made field goal in Vikings’ franchise history, per Vikings Communications on Twitter.

VIKINGS WIN‼ Greg Joseph ices the 61-yard FG 😱pic.twitter.com/sIHfT9r4VQ — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) December 24, 2022

The kick sent the crowd into a frenzy as Minnesota defeated the New York Giants 27-24. It was far from a convincing victory, but the Vikings got the job done once again.