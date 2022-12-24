Place kicker Greg Joseph made Minnesota Vikings history on Saturday. Joseph’s game-winning 61-yard field goal is the longest made field goal in Vikings’ franchise history, per Vikings Communications on Twitter.

The kick sent the crowd into a frenzy as Minnesota defeated the New York Giants 27-24. It was far from a convincing victory, but the Vikings got the job done once again.

