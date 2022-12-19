By Rexwell Villas · 2 min read

The Minnesota Vikings are still the talk of the town in the NFL after their unbelievable comeback 39-36 overtime victory over the Indianapolis Colts at home last Saturday. To get that win, Kirk Cousins and the Vikings had to claw their way back from a 33-point deficit, which looked like a death sentence for Minnesota.

But Cousins and the Vikings didn’t fold. Instead, they gathered themselves and went down to work, and their resiliency was ultimately repaid by a sweet victory — the kind the NFL had never seen before. Not long after the Vikings win, Cousins got a text message from former Colts head coach and former NFL quarterback Frank Reich, who was the signal-caller for the Buffalo Bills team whose record Minnesota just broke (via Peter King of NBC Sports).

“Frank texted me to say, ‘Kirk, for 30 years, that moment has given me an opportunity to share many things about football and life, tell people about my faith, and now the torch has been passed to you.’ So it was a powerful text. I already had a great deal of respect for Frank but after that text it went through the roof. I took what he said seriously.”

The previous record for the largest comeback win in the NFL was set by the Buffalo Bills in the 193 AFC playoffs when Reich helped steered the Bills to a victory after being behind by as many as 32 points.

Cousins and the Vikings will have a few more days to celebrate their win over the Colts before getting back on the field to play the New York Giants on Saturday at home.