The Minnesota Vikings drafted J.J. McCarthy with the 10th overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft. But the national champion out of Michigan is not yet going to take the starting spot right out of training camp.

Sam Darnold will start the Vikings' preseason opener and could very well occupy the role to begin the season. McCarthy may be pushed down further on the depth chart than the backup spot if Minnesota thinks he needs more time. The major theme with Minnesota's handling of its rookie has been caution.

The Vikings obviously plan to get McCarthy into the starting role eventually. But for now, Minnesota is going to keep using him as a backup, according to Dan Graziano of ESPN. They will elevate him to the reps with the starters at a moment’s notice to keep him on his toes.

Graziano writes the following: “The Vikings want McCarthy's first-team reps in training camp to be a surprise to him — to get him used to the idea of having to go into the game at a moment's notice, to listen to coach Kevin O'Connell call a play he wasn't planning to run. Part of this is an effort to find out whether McCarthy will be ready when the season begins to be the primary backup to Darnold or whether they need to keep Nick Mullens in that role.”

Vikings keeping J.J. McCarthy under wraps to start rookie season

Telling a second- or third-string quarterback to go take reps with the first team isn’t going to come as a massive change in pace. But it is something Minnesota can do to get McCarthy used to the unpredictability of the NFL. As a backup, he's going to have to be ready to go in at a moment’s notice. It's good to make McCarthy earn his spot on the team.

The Vikings are probably not going to the playoffs this year unless Darnold really clicks with Justin Jefferson or McCarthy is better than advertised right away. He should have plenty of chances to prove himself in the preseason. Darnold is sure to get some run but this is really the best time to play the rookie. Minnesota begins its slate of exhibition games on Saturday against the Las Vegas Raiders.

Although the Vikings have not yet named a surefire starter for the regular season, the trends for McCarthy indicate that the team is taking it very slowly.