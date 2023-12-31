Jaren Hall and the Vikings get a big Jordan Addison boost ahead of must-win Packers game.

The latest Jordan Addison injury update is that the talented Minnesota Vikings rookie wide receiver will play in Week 17 against the Green Bay Packers. And that is music to the ears of rookie quarterback Jaren Hall, who will get his second start of the season on Sunday Night Football.

“Vikings WR Jordan Addison (ankle) is listed as questionable and is playing today, source said,” NFL insider Ian Rapoport reported on Sunday.

Addison, who broke out in Justin Jefferson’s absence, is the second-leading pass-catcher on the Vikings this season behind TJ Hockenson with 63 catches for 826 yards and he leads the league in receiving touchdowns with nine.

Hall, a 25-year-old rookie out of BYU was a fifth-round pick in the 2023 NFL Draft. He started in Week 9 against the Atlanta Falcons but only lasted six passes before going out with an injury and giving way to Josh Dobbs. Before that, his only action came when Kirk Cousins got hurt in Week 8.

Hall’s stat line for his rookie campaign is 8-of-10 for 101 yards with no touchdowns and no interceptions.

This Jordan Addison injury update means that Jaren Hall with have both Addison and Justin Jefferson for the Week 17 matchup with the Packers.

The Vikings-Packers game is a huge NFC North matchup, as both teams are 7-8 and their playoff hopes are hanging by a thread. In fact, the loser of this game will likely be officially eliminated from playoff contention. On the flip side, the Vikings' playoff chances go from 28% to 48% with a win, while the Packers will go from 26% to 55% with the W.