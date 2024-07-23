The Minnesota Vikings are investing in their offensive line, and by extension, their rookie quarterback. Left tackle Christian Darrisaw is signing a massive four-year contract extension worth $113 million, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero. He will earn $77 million in guarantees.

This is a big but ultimately inevitable move that the front office was going to make after trading up to select national champion QB JJ McCarthy with the No. 10 overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft. Darrisaw, a former first-rounder in his own right, has established himself as one of the best pass-blocking tackles in the game over the last couple of seasons.

In a division replete with proven and promising signal-callers and scintillating playmakers, it is imperative for the Vikings to keep pace on offense. Locking up Darrisaw will optimally go a long way towards fulfilling that crucial objective.

The 25-year-old out of Virginia Tech saw his production dip last season after battling some injuries, as he allowed six sacks and 31 total pressures in 15 games. Even so, he earned a top-tier pass-blocking grade of 85.3, per Pro Football Focus. Assuming Christian Darrisaw can stay healthy, he should flirt with All-Pro status and help the Vikings stay competitive in this upcoming season.

Regardless of the LT's contributions, however, McCarthy will still have to reward the ample faith this organization is placing in him.