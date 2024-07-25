The Minnesota Vikings have had a summer to forget. After rookie cornerback Khyree Jackson tragically passed away in a car crash earlier in July, they'll now be without fellow corner Mekhi Blackmon this season.

Blackmon tore his ACL in practice Wednesday, via NFL Network's Tom Pelissero.

“#Vikings CB Mekhi Blackmon suffered a torn ACL in the first practice of training camp today, per source,” Pelissero reported. “Tough blow for Minnesota and Blackmon, who played in 15 games (three starts) as a rookie last season.”

Blackmon was drafted 102nd overall out of USC last year. The 2023 first-team All-Pac 12 honoree recorded 41 tackles, eight pass breakups, an interception and a fumble recovery.

Where does this leave Minnesota's secondary?

The Vikings may need to dip into the free agency and/or trade markets

With these two unexpected setbacks, it would behoove Minnesota to add a new player to the cornerback room. Two-time first-team All-Pro Stephon Gilmore is the best free agent on the market, and he has a chip on his shoulder, via CBS Sports' Garrett Podell.

“There are still some good corners and safeties out there like Justin Simmons and myself that are still not signed,” Gilmore told Josina Anderson this week. “Honestly, I'm still being patient and staying ready until teams see what they have in training camp, but you mean to tell me among 32 teams that there are 64 starting corners that are better than me? I don't think that. If teams want to win, I think they should sign the best players. I know I'm still a starter in this league. I started games last year, but the season doesn't start until September, (so) we got a while.”

Gilmore started all 17 games for the Dallas Cowboys last season, registering 68 tackles with 13 passes defended and two picks. It would be asinine for the Vikings to not at least consider giving him a cheap deal.

The team still does have Akayleb Evans off the bench, who started all last season. Josh Metellus is projected to start in the slot, while resident draft bust Andrew Booth may be thrust into a more prominent role as well, via Pro Football Rumors' Ely Allen.

“The team will also look to former second-round pick Andrew Booth, who has been a major disappointment so far over his first two seasons,” Allen wrote. “The Clemson product was facing questions of whether or not he would make the roster in 2024, but with the diminishing numbers in the room, Booth’s experience around the team may be too valuable to part with.”

Regardless, standing pat would be a risky endeavor for Minnesota, as the NFC North is full of promising passing attacks that could pick its depleted secondary apart.